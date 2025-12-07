To honor National Family Court Awareness Month, November 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom. Renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, together with the Institute of Forensic Science and Physicians Worldwide, organized the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

The violence that Family Courts subject children to is largely unknown, not because it is insignificant, but it simultaneously extinguishes what little voice the voiceless have. Hon. Sen. Suzanne Weber from Oregon represents District 16, is a former state representative, and a former mayor of Tillamook. But before that, she was an elementary school teacher for thirty years. Sen. Weber has been tirelessly involved in initiatives and legislative discussions related to family welfare and reforms affecting Family Court and child custody processes. At the Conference, she announced plans to establish a Family Court Reform Task Force in Oregon and urged nationwide reform based on due process, accountability, child safety, and preservation of family bonds.

Hear her full speech here:

Below are some highlights:

It is really amazing to be here to be with you all to hear your stories. Before I was a legislator, before I was a mayor, I spent thirty years in the classroom. I saw countless numbers of children being impacted by our courts. I never thought I had the opportunity to make a difference until I became a legislator. Testifying about custody, testifying about abuse is one thing. Being able to stand up and make a difference is something else. It is something we all need to embrace…. When I would hear [a] judge say about giving custody of a 1-month-old breastfed baby to the father for two weeks: “No problem.” When I would hear children’s protective services say: “I do not work on weekends. So, I am sorry I cannot help you”—we have major problems that we need to address. Our Family Courts should be the most humane and just part of our judicial system. They handle the heart of our nation, our parents and our children, at a time when they are the most vulnerable. And yet too often that system confuses its mission, treating loving parents and grandparents like combatants and reducing our children to files.

The problem is that our Family Court system was never designed to serve American families. It evolved without a framework grounded in fairness, accountability, or constitutional rights. Fit parents have a God-given right to raise their children with love and guidance. Likewise, children have a right to be protected and nurtured by fit parents. They need to be safe from harm and unnecessary state intrusion, and yet many courts have dismissed these rights…. Life-altering decisions are made in secret off the record by people the Constitution never authorized. Families walk in, seeking fairness, and they leave with trauma, death, shattered trust, and nowhere to turn. We must confront an uncomfortable truth: Family Court is often fueled by profit. How many people have I heard say: “We have no more. Our home is going to be gone. I am going to have to work until I die….” How can we do this to society? Parents who should be saving for their children’s future deplete their savings to survive years of litigation. Grandparents, our grandparents or caretakers of last resort, spend their retirement, fighting simply to protect their grandchildren. Family law today is not a system of justice. It operates like a casino. Irrational outcomes, arbitrary rulings, and a structure where the house always wins…. After witnessing the harm in the system, I was able to work with Sen. Sollman on a bipartisan bill,… able to meet the challenges that we were meeting in the legal system…. This is just the tip of what we need to do. We need to be looking at the entire system. We need to be making the entire system relevant to our children and to our futures…. I am not going to be able to go into it right now, but it is the Troxel II brief. Dr. Dan Sturtevant, he built upon the U.S. Supreme Court … Troxel v. Granville in 2000. I think you should look it up, because I feel that it is a clear constitutional nonpartisan blueprint for reform,… because what we need is constitutional oversight: Family Courts must respect due process and equal protection. We have to be looking at fiscal responsibility: reform will reduce costs for taxpayers, by shortening cases and limiting unnecessary interventions. We need to look at, number three, public safety: by reducing conflict and incentivizing collaboration, we need to promote child safety and family stability. And number four, we need to work at preservation of family bond: protecting the sacred bond between the fit parent and their children and supporting kinship and adoptive care, when needed. Arizona, you need to be commended. Idaho, you also need to be commended. The wave of states that are working to make sure that this is going to be a reality, do not stop. In Oregon right now, we are working with advocates, professionals, and families to form a Family Court Reform Task Force. We need to examine our statutes, our agencies, and the conflicts of interest that perpetuate the continued harm, and we are going to continue to recommend additional legislation that will be grounded in data, accountability, and constitutional law. This is not a partisan issue. It is a human rights issue, and Congress must ensure that federal funding never incentivizes conflict or unnecessary child removals…. If justice is blind, then she must also be brave. It takes courage to reform a system that feeds on silence, but we owe that courage to every parent, grandparent, and child who has suffered behind closed doors. This is a civil rights moment for millions of families. We must ensure that our justice system serves families, not money, not bureaucracy, not self-interest, because when we serve our families, first we serve the future of America. Thank you.

