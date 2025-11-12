Above is the video that premiered at the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence, held at the prestigious National Press Club’s Grand Ballroom, where much history has occurred, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m. EST today, November 12, 2025, it will be four years to the hour since Patricia Lee has last seen or heard from her children.

Every child psychiatrist knows that the worst thing that can happen to children is for them to be separated from the loving parent who raised them, as if she were dead—much less be isolated with an abuser. Every human knows that the worst thing that can happen to a loving parent is for her to be torn from her beloved children, as if they were dead—much less know that they are being tortured every day. Death would be preferable, for then friends, family, and community grieve with you. Yet, this is regular Family Court practice.

Patricia Lee’s story is not unique.

Family Courts exercise predatory alienation of loving parents from their children (usually) in partnership with the psychologically, sexually, or physically violent perpetrator in the family to sell “justice” to him (sometimes her) and to serve as hit persons for his (sometimes her) violence. It is a lucrative business for Family Courts to prey upon the most vulnerable members of society they are charged to protect, bringing in a revenue stream of up to 175 billion dollars a year. This is what Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and “Guardian ad Litem” Evelyn Nissirios have done in Patricia Lee’s case.

Operating in secret with little legislative oversight, Family Courts across the country have devolved into arenas of systemic judicial misconduct, widespread injustices, and too often deadly outcomes. It is time to bring major Sunlight to these corrupt institutions, or if not possible, to abolish them altogether. Instead of serving the public, they are harming it through a practice that is the moral equivalent of a child slave trade.

On November 11, 2025, despite the unseasonably cold temperatures dropping to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, snowstorms to the Midwest, and national travel disruptions due to an unprecedented federal government shutdown—with all airports in Washington, DC, affected—the prestigious National Press Club Grand Ballroom was totally packed with travelers from all regions of the country! Extra chairs needed to be added, and still people remained standing!

This landmark conference on Family Court Violence awareness highlighted the structural flaws that invite if not guarantee Family Court crimes:

1. Blanket secrecy

2. Flagrantly unconstitutional gag orders and prior restraints

3. Near-ubiquitous violations of due process

4. Poorly-trained, unqualified, or even fraudulent “experts”

5. Incompetent, corrupt, or criminal court appointees, such as “guardians ad litem”

6. Judicial incompetence, corruption, or criminality

7. Lack of accountability, turning “immunity” into impunity

While the official summary is forthcoming, my takeaway from the conference is that there are three “S’s” to keep in mind:

1. Stories: public awareness is key, and what Family Courts are most afraid of

2. Science: citing simple death rates and magnitude of harm cuts through the legal gaslighting

3. Standards: through whatever means, limits must be imposed on judicial criminality

There were more standing ovations than this Grand Ballroom has probably seen in a long while! It speaks to the urgency of the issue and poignance of what was discussed.

Family Court violence is a national epidemic of crisis proportions, responsible for almost 1000 child murders since 2008. A similar number of suicides will have occurred, not to mention suicides (or murders) of loving parents that Family Courts facilitated. For every death, there are hundreds of injuries requiring medical attention, either in a hospital or a clinic.

In addition, up to 100,000 children per year are being “soul murdered,” posing indeed one of the greatest psychological threats to our society and our future ability to remain a democracy. Public awareness is key to stopping this most hidden of public health emergencies—for what population would tolerate the weaponization of a “justice” system to run a mafia organization? What society would condone the use of taxpayer money for state-sponsored kidnapping and destruction of its children?

It is time Family Courts are held to account and stopped.

For more information:

https://bandylee.com/family-courts/

https://forensicscienceinstitute.com/