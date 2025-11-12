Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shauna Dauk's avatar
Shauna Dauk
4h

Thank you Dr Lee!!❤️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EG's avatar
EG
4hEdited

Thank you Dr.Lee. I became very interested in the issue of family court corruption when I volunteered for a disability nonprofit. I found out how people with disabilities are treated by the so called “helping professionals” and I have quite a bit of objective evidence to support my statement.

It’s interesting how when a person mentions family court corruption and zero lawyers or judges come forward to assist. Additionally, the so-called helping professionals just speak in platitudes while maintaining plausible deniability simultaneously via pathologizing survivors. Actions speak louder than words.

Even that sentence can potentially be pathologized and get someone swatted. There’s a sort of gaze of family court “professionals“ onto anyone that asked them a question even if it’s a fair and logical one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Family Court Violence
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture