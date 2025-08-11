FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bergen County Family Court is knowingly sending innocent mothers and children to their assault, battery, rape, and even murder.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ — Serious concerns have emerged regarding the conduct of Bergen County Family Court, particularly in cases presided over by Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, who is currently facing impeachment proceedings. Critical documentation, including evidence previously excluded from the courtroom, is publicly available at AlanTChan.com.

These records include direct letters from children to the Court, imploring not to be separated from their mother and not to be placed with their abusive father. The children’s accounts describe extreme fear and suffering—going so far as to state that time with their father was “worse than death” and attempting to burn down the house to avoid further abuse. Despite these pleas, Judge Gallina-Mecca ordered their placement with the father. As a result, the mother and children have been separated for four years without contact.

Dr. Bandy Lee, sister of the mother, Patricia Lee, has recently testified before legislative committees in Arizona and Idaho investigating systemic failures in family courts around the nation. Video links to her testimony are available at AlanTChan.com. In a concerning escalation, the Bergen County Family Court is now seeking to prohibit Dr. Lee from speaking publicly, writing, or providing further testimony—under threat of contempt charges, excessive fines (Judge Michael Antoniewicz alone imposed fines exceeding $13,000!), and possible imprisonment.

These actions represent a grave infringement on First Amendment rights, with implications extending far beyond this case. Recognizing the constitutional stakes, Bruce Fein, Esq., one of the nation’s most respected constitutional attorneys, has joined Dr. Lee in challenging these abuses and pursuing the impeachment of Judge Gallina-Mecca. Details at ImpeachMecca.org.

Transparency is essential to preventing family court abuses, judicial bias, and witness perjury. The public has a vested interest in ensuring accountability within the judiciary and protecting the rights of both litigants and their advocates.

Patricia Lee will have an opportunity to address matters concerning her children this Friday, August 15, 2025, at a temporary restraining order (TRO) hearing before a newly assigned judge. Whereas judicial officers are expected to exercise independent judgment, in practice, they frequently rubber-stamp prior Family Court rulings—even where due process has never occurred. For instance, this proceeding will be closed to the public and conducted in secret, just like previous ones, in direct contravention of the democratic principle of open courts. This lack of transparency has long enabled Family Courts to harm, rather than protect, children, with victims such as Patricia Lee denied access even to her own transcripts. The media are strongly urged to investigate the case of Patricia Lee, who is rapidly coming to symbolize nationwide concerns over Family Court abuses. Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, who previously ordered the forcible seizure of Patricia Lee’s children via police raid during her assigned weekend to be with them, without warning, has now authorized the forcible seizure of her home—after excluding her from the hearing that decided her eviction.

The Friday hearing will be in the courtroom of: Hon. Carol Novey Catuogno.

Media Contact:

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

BandyLee.com

Phone: 917-328-2492

Email: bandy@bandylee.com