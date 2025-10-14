We are now taking the issue of Family Court violence national! Please come and join us at this landmark event at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on November 11, 2025!

There is an epidemic raging through our country. It is a societal and institutional problem rather than a strictly medical one, although the medical harm is also considerable. It is hidden and twisted from view, masked under the guise of being called “courts”—although judicial criminality, corruption, and terrible abuses of “legal” procedure hardly justify that name. The harm being done to thousands of new families per year, primarily to children and mothers, is tremendous.

The harm includes the active destruction of families, forcible child transfers for cash, and in extreme cases, even to actual child trafficking. The harm is further amplified when one considers that the vast majority of children are being taken from their stable, nurturing primary caregivers, to be handed over to their abusers, including their rapists, batterers, and attempted murderers.

This practice, performed cavalierly because a Family Court judge has the power to “fix the facts” and to silence victims—verbally, psychologically, financially, and reputationally—has contributed to the trauma, anxiety, depression, and other forms of suffering plaguing our country. Our growing child suicide epidemic, as well as a widespread culture of violence, are unsurprising in this context.

This horrific scene is happening, because it is irresistibly lucrative for Family Court-connected parties to traffic children to the wrong parent: the abuser will be the party willing to pay the most to avoid prosecution; unqualified “experts” can charge exorbitantly for fraudulent reports; lawyers are hired for lengthy litigations designed to delay, confuse, and distort cases that take years or decades instead of a few months to resolve; and judges are rewarded with campaign contributions, laundered “donations”, and under-the-table money, if not appointed in the first place for their willingness to support a 175-billion-dollar abuse industry.

The casualties are the children, their loving parents, future generations, and the public, which is kept in the dark regarding the horrible harm that is being generated at the public’s expense. Meanwhile, every constitutional and human right is being eroded by the very structures set up to uphold it.

Now, however, there is hope. Over the course of this year, state legislators have come forward on this issue in unprecedented ways, creating a national movement, and Family Court victims, recognizing that they are not alone, are speaking up as never before. Therefore, for the first time ever, we are organizing a major national conference in Washington, DC, that will expose this humanitarian and constitutional crisis as a national issue!

The event will take place at 1–5 p.m. on November 11, 2025, in the Grand Ballroom of the National Press Club—the nation’s most prominent venue for major policy announcements and human rights discussions. One of the country’s most celebrated constitutional and human rights attorneys, Bruce Fein, Esq., will give the keynote address. Acclaimed forensic psychiatrist, Bandy Lee, M.D., now chief medical officer of the Institute of Forensic Science — dedicated to bringing rigorous science into the Family Courts — will be organizing the event.

Speakers and an anticipated large audience will be coming to the conference from all over the country. Key legislators from multiple states will serve as panelists, alongside long-time activists, health professionals, and former child victims of Family Court. Dr. Lee herself testified at hearings this year held in both Arizona and Idaho about the corruption and the dangers of Family Courts:

This historic conference will serve as a prelude to a proposed Congressional hearing on Family Court reform — an essential step toward national oversight, a Uniform Family Court Code, and the end of judicial impunity.

Therefore, we hope you will take part in this landmark event! Here is what to do:

First, Register for the Event

You can register for the conference here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-courts-are-exposed-as-centers-of-epidemic-violence-tickets-1769589833829.

Next, Help Us to Raise the Event’s Prominence!

As with previous conferences, it is now vital that our fundraising effort be successful to promote this conference to great prominence! We sincerely appreciate your contributions to help fund:

Venue rental at the National Press Club

Audio-visuals and recording for national distribution

Travel and lodging for speakers

Public outreach and media promotion

There is a link for donations with registration, but also a GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/major-conference-on-family-court-violence.

Please tell your family, friends, and colleagues about our efforts, and thank you for your participation!

We look forward to seeing you in Washington, DC!