The quintessence of an entity that should be protecting children, but harms them instead, is Family Court—surpassing the Epstein sex trafficking enterprise in scope, scale, and possibly in profit, since petty abusers such as Alan T. Chan, below, are a “dime a dozen.” Family Court defies comprehension, unless one recognizes the fact it is not really a court but a business of selling “justice” to the sick, the violent, and the criminal. It is a fabulously lucrative business to exonerate the violent perpetrator and incriminate the innocent parent—to “reverse victim and offender”—while trafficking the children to their torture, rape, sex trafficking, battery, and murder.

Alan T. Chan is a perfect portrayal the kind of sorry man Family Courts make their beneficiary (the usual beneficiary is a man, but it can also be a woman if she is the more criminal). There is a saying among psychiatrists working with violent perpetrators:

No one feels as guilty as the saints, and no one feels as innocent as the criminals.

The first part is attributed to the father of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud, and the second to famed violence scholar James Gilligan. We also say:

There is not a single perpetrator in maximum-security prisons; they are all victims.

We are speaking of violent perpetrators’ sense of grievance with the world. Every offense is self-defense, and when the world rejects them, even prosecutes and punishes them for their violence, they only deepen in their sense of victimhood, since for them their own violence does not exist (if they had the dignity to own their actions, they would not be committing them in the first place).

Since victims’ rights do not exist for Alan T. Chan, the more the children cried out, did not wish to be with him, called him “that maniac!” and time with him, “torture” and “worse than death,” for the abuse he committed, the more he became convinced that others were “plotting” against him. He claimed, “parental alienation,” from the start in his divorce papers, demanding 100 percent custody of the children—the same children he had no time for when he was busy with his singles parties, singing lessons, younger and younger mistresses, pornography addiction, and “wine-tasting dinners.” The Family Court would then give such a man—with zero sense of parenting—the means altogether to kidnap them, hide their injuries, stifle their cries, and sever their loving relationship with their mother. This is indeed a bonanza for a criminal, who can now even call his violence, “legal” and “justified”!

How do Family Courts do this? “Parental alienation” is not really a theory at all but a reversal tactic that works only in Family Court. When good parents report child abuse, they are always “fabricating”. When children report their own abuse, it is always “coached”. When children show physical injuries, the good parent must have inflicted them, in order to “alienate” the other parent. When good parents show signs of trauma, they are “mentally ill” and thus deserving to lose custody.

The way Family Courts attract their “clients” is by guaranteeing these pitiful individuals not only illegitimate custody but exorbitant child support, legal fees, marital assets, and the house—as Alan T. Chan indeed seized in the most violent way possible, through police raids, false arrests, and forced eviction, while also combining with attempted murder.

What sorry man would not jump at this? And Alan T. Chan is no ordinary violent man but a duly-diagnosed psychopath. Psychopaths are much sicker than the ordinary violent offender but multifold less likely to get caught for their crimes and multifold more likely to get out of prison once they are caught—even though they are much more dangerous and more likely to repeat their crimes than the ordinary criminal. Consider how long it took Ted Bundy or Charles Manson to be held accountable. These are the types of beneficiaries in the psychopathic Family Court culture, in which many judges and their appointees are likely psychopathic, also.

Below is a video I made on “parental alienation,” and far below is an excerpt of Patricia Lee’s mile-long criminal complaint against Alan T. Chan—which, in a real court, would already be his rap sheet.

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

I. Introduction

Alan T. Chan, who, in connection with the ongoing Family Court matter (Docket No. FM-02-754-21, Bergen County Superior Court, Family Division; the judge in this matter [Jane Gallina-Mecca] is currently being referred for impeachment, with more than 3000 petitioners and more than 30 witnesses, and being federally sued under three different dockets in relation to this matter [of note, she is now separately under federal criminal investigation]), committed acts constituting felony criminal offenses under the laws of the State of New Jersey and the United States.

II. Factual Allegations

Domestic Violence and Coercive Control (N.J.S.A. 2C:25-17 et seq.)….

Child Abuse and Neglect (N.J.S.A. 9:6-3; N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4)….

Interference with Custody (N.J.S.A. 2C:13-4)

On or about November 5, 2021, when Mr. Chan was just regaining parenting time from a prior temporary restraining order (TRO), he was caught crossing state lines with my children, in violation of court directives, after having stolen their passports—attempting to abscond with my children…. False Statements to Law Enforcement (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-4—in connection with Kidnapping and Attempted Murder)

On or about November 12, 2021, Mr. Chan knowingly made false statements to the Ridgewood Police Department, falsely claiming I was “absconding” with my children (what he attempted the previous weekend) during my authorized parenting time. I did not steal any passports, cross state lines, or violate any court directives, but his lies to the police led to a raid and forcible removal of my children, so that Mr. Chan could kidnap them by proxy…. Fraud Upon the Court (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6; N.J.S.A. 2C:28-7; N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4)

Mr. Chan engaged in a sustained pattern of false statements, perjury, suppression of material evidence, and manipulation of judicial proceedings to avoid prosecution for his violent crimes and to reward himself financially—in which he succeeded…. Perjury—Multiple Documented False Statements under Oath (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-1)

Mr. Chan made hundreds of materially false statements under oath in written submissions and oral testimony to the Family Court and in communications to law enforcement. These documented statements were intended to conceal his violent abuse, to undermine my credibility, and to deprive me of custodial, legal, and financial rights. Attempted Murder (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1; N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3)

Mr. Chan acted with deliberate intent to instigate my well-known, life-threatening medical condition—stress-induced hypertensive crises—by targeting periods of medical vulnerability to cause maximal emotional distress. On multiple occasions, he acted in concert with the children’s guardian ad litem, Evelyn Nissirios, in ways that committed what medical and legal experts on the case called, “attempted murder,” [leading to] eleven (11) such episodes, eight (8) hospitalizations, one (1) intensive care unit admission, and documented permanent brain injury over the course of his legal abuse. Multiple physicians warned him of the potentially fatal consequences of his actions—which, with the encouragement of the court, he has continued unabated—even after one (1) expert witness confirmed his intent to murder me. Witness Tampering and Retaliation (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-5)….

Harassment (N.J.S.A. 2C:33-4)….

Unjust Enrichment through Legal Abuse (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4—Theft by Deception; N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2—Official Misconduct; N.J.S.A. 2C:21-10—Commercial Bribery and Breach of Duty to Act Disinterestedly)….

Unlawful Eviction through Legal Abuse (N.J.S.A. 2C:33-11.1—Unlawful Eviction; N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2—Official Misconduct; N.J.S.A. 2C:13-8—Criminal Coercion)….

Conspiracy with Guardian ad Litem (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2—Conspiracy; N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2 —Official Misconduct)…. Quid Pro Quo Judicial Corruption (N.J.S.A. 2C:27-2—Bribery in Official and Political Matters; N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2—Official Misconduct)….

III. Charges Requested

I request that the appropriate prosecutorial authority file the following charges against Alan T. Chan:

Domestic Violence and Coercive Control (N.J.S.A. 2C:25-17 et seq.) Child Abuse and Neglect (N.J.S.A. 9:6-3; 2C:24-4) Interference with Custody (N.J.S.A. 2C:13-4) False Statements to Law Enforcement (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-4) Fraud Upon the Court (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6; 2C:28-7; 2C:20-4) Perjury (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-1) Attempted Murder (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1; 2C:11-3) Witness Tampering and Retaliation (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-5) Harassment (N.J.S.A. 2C:33-4) Unjust Enrichment through Legal Abuse (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4; 2C:30-2; 2C:21-10) Unlawful Eviction through Legal Abuse (N.J.S.A. 2C:33-11.1; 2C:30-2; 2C:13-8) Conspiracy with Guardian ad Litem (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2; 2C:30-2) Quid Pro Quo Judicial Corruption (N.J.S.A. 2C:27-2; 2C:30-2)

It should be noted that Alan T. Chan had two criminal complaints before. In the first case, Patricia Lee’s application was dismissed after an initially sympathetic judge revealed signs of having spoken with Judge Gallina-Mecca between two hearings. In the second case, probable cause was found, and criminal charges were docketed, only to disappear mysteriously without any legal process, in ways prosecutors remarked: “I have never seen this before!”

In Family Court, the violent perpetrator is the lynchpin, but the Family Court judge is the orchestrator. Family Court resembles the Epstein scandal in terms of the nature of the crimes: human trafficking and abuse—especially involving minors—are inherently disturbing. Family Court is also similar to the Epstein scandal in that violence is pervasive, and even murders go uninvestigated—such that mystery and unanswered questions abound. Finally, Family Court and the Epstein scandal are mirror images of each other, in terms of hidden networks: anyone who looks immediately notices that something larger appears to be at play beneath the surface—extensive communications between separate agencies, sealed documents, and the complicity of oversight bodies. Put together, power, crime, and mystery characterize both Family Court and the Epstein scandal—the twin manifestations of societal sickness, perpetuated through the amplification of personal sickness, as in Alan T. Chan.

*Impeachments of Family Court judges are a growing means of holding Family Court accountable. The petition to impeach the judge in Patricia Lee’s case, Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach her underling judge, Michael Antoniewicz, can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their favoritism, coercion, and dirty money—such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations—as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority—such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court.