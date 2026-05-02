Family Court Violence

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is the family court nightmare in its rawest form: the accused abuser becomes the beneficiary, the protective parent becomes the villain, and the child’s voice gets laundered through “parental alienation” until reality is inverted. That doctrine, as used by corrupt courts, is not therapy. It is a silencing device. Report abuse? You fabricated it. Child discloses? You coached it. Trauma appears? You caused it. That closed loop protects the worst people and destroys the best evidence. If even half of this record is true, New Jersey does not have a family court problem. It has an organized crime problem with robes.

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Becky McQuade's avatar
Becky McQuade
9hEdited

To the mother & children in this article so devastatingly impacted by the psychopathic abuse (torture) by the perpetrator with sadistic psychopathy and the psychopathic organization (enabling, neglecting & accessories) of the family court, I feel your anguish to my core and ache with you all. Our exact details may differ but the patterns are the same. The judicial process and its lack of awareness to psychopathic abuse adds to victims suffering. Perpetrators legal representation may be equally disordered or just totally uninformed of how psychopathy presents in family court. Attorneys and elected attorneys/judges (civil servants) are in the top 10 professions for people with psychopathy to self select to carry out psychopathic traits and dominance motivations, so it’s not surprising to find attorneys & judges with psychopathy of their own. Birds of a feather flock together so abusers with psychopathy have a great statistical chance of finding legal representation from an attorney with psychopathy and judge with psychopathy.

I have pondered starting or volunteering in a non-profit to be emotional support to women or men revictimized by dealing with the anguish of post-separation and post-divorce litigation process and orders of protection and adult sibling psychopathic physical abuse and stalking. It’s so hard to manage the toll that the judicial process takes on the victim(s).

I am reminded of my school requirements for a physical examination to participate in sports so why aren’t there psychopathy evaluations including brain fMRI for alleged abusers, attorneys, judges/civil servants?

My trauma psychologist worked with Dr Robert Hare in US Counterintelligence. She and the team of psychologists screened and re-evaluated high ranking security clearances as a means to keep people with psychopathy out of positions where their judgment was impaired by the psychopathy severity. They weren’t/aren’t perfect but they were/are actively trying to prevent people with psychopathy from harming others. We in society are not even trying to prevent people with psychopathy from being in harmful positions in the legal profession and judicial process…etc.

People who are color blind are excluded from certain jobs so why don’t we exclude people with dysregulated psychopathy from being attorneys and judges/civil servants? Our duty to protect the population calls for something more than impeaching, disbarment or job termination after harm is done. Don’t we also have a duty to at try to prevent psychopathic harm before it actually occurs?

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