Many ask: “How did Jeffrey Epstein get away for so long with such egregious crimes, such as sexual exploitation of minors, systematic abuse of vulnerable young women, and potentially even several murders, despite repeated reports to law enforcement, credible allegations from victims, and multiple opportunities for intervention?” One may ask the same of an archetypal Family Court judge: “How did Jane Gallina-Mecca get away for so long with trafficking dozens if not hundreds of children to their abuse, as well as threats and retaliation against witnesses, including the death of at least one journalist, despite dozens of victims with sworn affidavits, thousands of petitioners demanding accountability, and medical proof of crimes that would warrant the death penalty in some states?” The answer lies in powerful allies helping to cover up their crimes: in the case of Epstein Attorney Alan Dershowitz, and in the case of Gallina-Mecca New Jersey District Court Judge Jamel K. Semper.

In 2008, Dershowitz orchestrated for Epstein, who faced serious felony charges and dozens of underage victims, a highly-lenient plea agreement that included immunity for himself and his co-conspirators. Victims’ efforts to gain justice were thwarted until Epstein’s jail death in 2019. In 2026, Judge Semper has deflected every single case against Gallina-Mecca and her seven co-conspirators so far, who face serious felony criminal accusations and numerous child victims. Their exposure has been prevented through the concocting of facts, judicial manipulation that includes the disappearance of filings, and the condoning of every Constitutional violation under “judicial immunity.”

Dereliction of duty by a federal judge is especially egregious, since federal lawsuits are one of the few—at least nominally—means litigants have to hold accountable a Family Court judge, whose impunity has come to allow serial kidnapping, serial murder, and serial “sale” of children to their exploitation, and concealment of all under a court “seal”. Family Court judges can also “seal” their cases from prosecutors, investigators, and the public, and lawyers and expert witnesses who try to report them often lose their own licenses instead. Only a federal judge, presumably, has the power to stop the Constitutional violations and human rights abuses.

But legal professionals familiar with Semper deemed him “untrustworthy” as a prosecutor; now they deem him “untrustworthy” as a District Court judge. He is, so far, the only federal judge to whom cases against Gallina-Mecca would go, when assignment of federal judges is supposed to be random. And Semper will dismiss every single case against Gallina-Mecca and her co-conspirators, so that it cannot go to discovery.

He has so far ruled milder claims to be “insufficient” and severer claims to be “unbelievable”; fabricated facts from whole cloth; wildly imputed plaintiffs’ motives; created nonexistent jurisdictions; and applied “judicial immunity” to everything from threatening news organizations to false arrests of nonparties. He will soon create an encyclopedia of judicial maneuvers for ensuring case dismissal!

His allegiance is with power, not with justice. Those who betray their public function to uphold the law is the reason Family Court is above the law, just as the Epstein network in the U.S. is above the law. More child predators congregate in Family Courts than perhaps Boy Scouts or schools. Worse pedophilia flourishes in Family Courts than probably the Catholic Church or the Southern Baptist Convention. The child exploitation that happens through Family Courts—down to nursing infants—is enough to cause even Epstein co-conspirators to blush. Yet, the world is kept in the dark because judges like Semper protect those like Gallina-Mecca, whom even her fellow judges call, “crazy”. Gallina-Mecca, in turn, protects alleged child predators like Evelyn Nissirios, who overtly expresses sadistic delight at torturing children.

Patricia Lee submitted a judicial complaint against Semper over three months ago, since which violations have only accumulated, but it has not even been acknowledged, let alone investigated. Nothing terrifies Family Courts more than exposure—and the Court of Public Opinion—which is why investigations of truly egregious offenses are almost never opened:

UNITED STATES JUDICIAL COUNCIL FOR THE THIRD CIRCUIT

COMPLAINT OF JUDICIAL MISCONDUCT

AGAINST JUDGE JAMEL K. SEMPER

I. SUMMARY

This complaint concerns conduct demonstrating bias, prejudgment, reliance on facts outside the record, fabrication of facts, and failure to engage with substantial evidence of judicial incapacity, in violation of:

28 U.S.C. § 455(a) (appearance of impartiality),

Canon 2 (avoiding impropriety and appearance of impropriety), and

Canon 3(A)(4) (fair and impartial adjudication) of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges.

Judge Jamel K. Semper:

Imputed improper motive to Plaintiff without evidentiary basis; Resolved disputed facts against Plaintiff at the pleading stage; Relied on facts and inferences not supported by the record; and Categorically insulated another judicial officer from scrutiny despite substantial evidence of incapacity and due process violations.

These actions, taken together, create a clear appearance that Judge Semper abandoned neutrality and instead adopted a dismissive and adversarial posture toward a pro se litigant.

II. FACTUAL BASIS

A. Improper Attribution of Motive and Dismissive Framing

In denying emergency injunctive relief, Judge Semper stated:

“The Court suspects that Plaintiff’s true purpose in filing this case is to avoid eviction.”

This statement is improper for multiple independent reasons:

It attributes a subjective motive to Plaintiff without any evidentiary hearing or record support;

It dismisses the legal claims by substituting speculation for analysis;

It adopts a derisive framing (“true purpose”) that suggests the claims are pretextual rather than legally and meritoriously grounded.

The Complaint and Motion, however, alleged that the underlying eviction-related order was:

Entered without a hearing,

Issued under a seal that prevented access to the record, and

Structured in a way that foreclosed appeal.

Thus, the issue before Judge Semper was whether Plaintiff had been denied access to due process, not whether she wished to avoid eviction. Reframing the claim as mere resistance to eviction misstates the nature of the case. Furthermore, at this stage, a judge is not permitted to ignore allegations of attempted murder in the context of multiple medical professionals’ warning against a life-endangering eviction, designed to reward Plaintiff’s repeated attempted murderer, already on a restraining order that the state judge would not enforce (but rather ordered that Plaintiff keep her life insurance policy, at her expense, that would reward him in the event of her demise). Altogether, this constitutes an appearance of bias through trivialization of claims and improper motive imputation….

B. Reliance on Facts Outside the Record

Judge Semper repeatedly made determinations that go beyond the pleadings, including:

Concluding that Plaintiff had been provided “equal access and opportunity” to the state court system;

Determining that accommodation denials were based on “court rules and protocols,” not disability;

Concluding that Plaintiff’s filings themselves undermine her claims.

These findings:

Resolve disputed factual issues;

Draw inferences unconditionally in favor of Defendants (who had not even appeared); and

Contradict the requirement to accept Plaintiff’s allegations as true at this stage.

At the motion stage—particularly where no opposition had been filed—Judge Semper is required to construe all reasonable inferences in favor of the Plaintiff, not against her….

C. Distortion of the Record Concerning Jurisdiction and Harm

Judge Semper invoked the Rooker-Feldman doctrine as a “cure all,” to dismiss all Plaintiff’s attempts to challenge a state court judgment, even though Plaintiff’s claims explicitly included:

Denial of access to transcripts;

Use of sealing to prevent appeal; and

Procedural barriers preventing any meaningful review.

These are independent federal injuries, not mere appeals of a state court decision…. This reflects fact manipulation to reach dismissal, rather than neutral adjudication.

D. Pattern of Dismissive Framing toward a Pro Se Litigant

The Opinion repeatedly frames Plaintiff as:

A “frequent filer”;

Someone attempting to relitigate; and

Someone improperly seeking federal review.

[C]ombined with Judge Semper’s speculation about motive—creates a cumulative impression that:

Plaintiff’s claims were prejudged as illegitimate, and

Her filings were treated as burdensome rather than entitled to adjudication….

III. GROUNDS FOR MISCONDUCT

The conduct described constitutes judicial misconduct because it:

Creates an appearance of bias (28 U.S.C. § 455(a)) A reasonable observer would question impartiality where a judge speculates about a litigant’s “true purpose” and dismisses claims on that basis. Demonstrates prejudgment of the case Judge Semper formed and expressed conclusions about motive and merits without record support. Relies on facts not in evidence Judge Semper supplied his own explanations for Defendants’ actions and credited them over Plaintiff’s allegations. Improperly resolves factual disputes at the pleading stage This reflects not mere legal error, but a departure from neutral adjudicative function. Uses dismissive and derisive framing Suggesting that Plaintiff merely seeks to avoid eviction trivializes constitutional claims and undermines confidence in impartiality.

IV. FAILURE TO ADDRESS SUBSTANTIAL EVIDENCE OF JUDICIAL INCAPACITY AND MISAPPLICATION OF IMMUNITY

A. Disregard of Credible, Sworn Evidence

The record included detailed affidavits from a forensic psychiatrist raising concerns about the conduct and capacity of the underlying state court judge.

Examples:

The affidavits described: Proceedings conducted without hearings; Orders issued without notice or service; Use of sealing to prevent access to records; Alleged ex-parte communications and evidentiary irregularities; and Potential co-conspiracy with Plaintiff’s opponent that caused real, severe, and life-threatening physical harm, as documented in multiple hospitalizations and intensive care admissions.

These materials were supported by references to: Medical documentation; Multiple expert evaluations; Sworn affidavits from other litigants; and Actual decline in physical function, from perfect health to requiring round-the-clock care from brain damage and inability to walk.

Judge Semper did not address these allegations substantively, instead proceeding as though all underlying rulings were valid and unassailable.

B. Expansion of Judicial Immunity beyond Its Proper Scope

Judge Semper treated all actions of the underlying judge as immune and unreproachable.

Examples:

… Judge Semper applied immunity principles without analyzing: Whether the acts were judicial in nature; or Whether they were taken in the clear absence of jurisdiction.

The effect was to extend immunity to conduct that, if proven, would fall outside its scope.

C. Failure to Distinguish Void from Valid Proceedings

Judge Semper assumed the validity of the underlying proceedings.

Examples:

Plaintiff alleged that she was: Prevented from participating in proceedings; Denied access to transcripts; and Subject to orders entered without hearing or service.

Such allegations, if true, would render proceedings void rather than merely erroneous.

Judge Semper did not analyze this distinction and instead treated all orders as valid for purposes of dismissal.

D. Appearance of Institutional Protection

Judge Semper’s approach creates the appearance of shielding a judicial actor from scrutiny.

Examples:

Judge Semper: Ignored detailed allegations of procedural deprivation; Applied immunity categorically; and Reframed claims as improper collateral attacks.

This combination results in a complete foreclosure of review, regardless of the severity of the alleged conduct.

VI. JUDICIAL DISABILITY CONSIDERATIONS

The circumstances also raise concerns under the disability provisions of 28 U.S.C. §§ 351–364.

Examples:

Judge Semper failed to engage with extensive materials raising concerns about: Inability to process contrary evidence, Repeated disregard of procedural safeguards, and Escalating patterns of harmful—even life-endangering—decision-making.

Instead, Judge Semper adopted categorical conclusions that: All actions were valid, and No inquiry into capacity or systemic breakdown was warranted….



IV. HARM TO THE INTEGRITY OF THE JUDICIARY

The conduct described creates the appearance that:

Claims can be dismissed based on assumed motives rather than legal merit (e.g., “avoid eviction”);

Courts may resolve disputed facts without adversarial process; and

Judicial actors may be insulated from scrutiny even where substantial evidence of misconduct—even human rights abuses—is presented.

These effects undermine public confidence in judicial impartiality.

V. REQUEST FOR RELIEF

Complainant respectfully requests that the Judicial Council:

Investigate the conduct described herein; Determine whether it constitutes misconduct or disability (or support of disability); and Take appropriate corrective or disciplinary action.

I certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.

Date: April 15, 2026

Patricia Lee

*Impeachments (other than the Court of Public Opinion) are becoming the last resort of holding Family Court judges accountable. The petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach Judge Michael Antoniewicz can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. She is also under separate federal criminal investigation. The public is learning more and more about Family Court favoritism, coercion, and dirty money—such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations—as the public is losing patience for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority—such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for criticizing Family Court.