Family Court Violence

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Diane Lee
Jul 14

Thank you for this comprehensive analysis Dr. Lee. More people need to be aware of these issues swirling around the dark shadows of criminality and the legal system. It's shocking that this is an ongoing situation with, seemingly, no end in sight.😞

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