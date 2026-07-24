Family Courts and the Epstein enterprise are near-identical in that human life for them counts for nothing. Getting ensnared in them, therefore, could mean that your chances of dying escalates multifold. They both threaten and “play” with vulnerable lives, as they protect only their practice of a sexual slave trade worth up to 640 million dollars for Jeffrey Epstein alone and a child slave auction worth up to 175 billion dollars per year for the Family Courts.

Another arena of human life endangerment I am discovering is the Family Court domain of final restraining orders—which for a genuine victim of violence is harder to obtain than a needle in a haystack, whereas too many nonviolent individuals spend years attempting to remove unjust restraining orders. Patricia Lee’s case illustrates this problem. She has struggled to obtain protection against Alan T. Chan, who has instigated thirteen medically-documented, near-lethal blood pressure crises over five years, which have now permanently disabled her. Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, furthermore, has made her a target by ordering her to maintain, at her own expense and long after divorce, a life insurance policy that would reward Alan T. Chan a million dollars in the event of her demise. Yet, she cannot get a final restraining order against him—or so Judge Carol Novey Catuogno ruled, after Patricia Lee’s (and my) first-ever testimony in six years (until now, Patricia Lee was not even allowed to appear in court).

Before going into how the judge ignored eight hospitalizations; an admission to the intensive care unit; a psychopathy diagnosis confirmed by four of the nation’s top forensic experts; an assessment of extreme dangerousness by six renowned psychiatric experts; one prior restraining order and three Child Protective Services investigations; two prior criminal charges and a dozen others pending; and two federal adjudications of financial fraud resulting in severe sanctions and tens of millions in fines, to find Alan T. Chan “credible” while Patricia Lee, an upstanding former government official and “hero of the nation” with an impeccable record, was not, there is an incident I must recount.

Since I have had mostly good experiences with judges prior to Family Court and little exposure to the horror stories that are now apparently crippling the judicial system more generally—even outside the organized criminal activity and human rights violations of the Family Courts—I never imagined calling a judge, “clownish”. Yet Judge Novey Catuogno, obviously doing the bidding of Judge Gallina-Mecca when she took this case, is worse than “the Keystone Cops”! It would be comedy if they were not handling life-or-death matters. So accustomed to impunity and the arrogance of power are they, they do not even find the need to hide their incompetence.

Catuogno, who was falling asleep during my testimony, was suddenly bouncing up and down, like a kid in a candy store! She previously told me that I was finished, and thus when she called my name, I naturally assumed she was dismissing me from the courtroom. I thus stepped out, only for court security to summon me back, informing me that Catuogno actually wanted me on the witness stand! I could not imagine what it could be about, but complied. As I approached the stand, Catuogno struggled to remain in her seat, so visible was her inability to contain her excitement! It was the only moment during the entire course of my interaction with her that she appeared animated and energized, instead of distracted and bored.

The reason soon became apparent. She produced a large photograph showing me in the courthouse financial department during lunch recess. “Now, what were you doing there, if not impersonating Patricia Lee?”

I was initially speechless, barely understanding the question. I answered: “Patricia Lee has a medical condition that prevents her from entering the courthouse, as the site of her trauma. Hence, court personnel made a prior arrangement that I would make a payment on her behalf in the financial department, and she would retrieve her case file from the probation office in a separate building across the street.”

The immediate look of deflation in the judge was something to behold: her cherished, “Gotcha!” moment had been lost. Alan T. Chan’s lawyer then blurted out: “But you were wearing a mask to disguise your face! You were not wearing it before!” She had obviously seen the photograph herself, having no doubt conferenced with the judge. I answered truthfully: “I always wear a mask in public since Covid-19. It is only in the courtroom that I take it off.”

“Oh”. The look of deflation in Alan T. Chan’s lawyer mirrored the judge’s. I did not say anything more, but the incident reflected Gallina-Mecca’s own pattern of accusing me of “impersonating” Patricia Lee by stepping in in her place (their goal was to isolate and defeat her, but my sister turned out to be a formidable force—enough for the New York governor to bypass everyone to put her in charge of leading all the First Responders, the Mayor’s Office, FEMA, and the FBI on Ground Zero after the September 11 terrorist attacks, while she was still in her twenties!). They had grossly underestimated her, and now they are trying to explain to themselves why my mild-mannered sister would not simply roll over, as they counted on her doing.

Gallina-Mecca once concluded, without evidence, that I had appeared at the courthouse as an “imposter”—her word—pretending to be Patricia Lee and then fled when she unexpectedly replaced another judge to take over the hearing (and would recognize that I was not Patricia Lee). What actually happened was that, upon Gallina-Mecca’s taking over her case and making her petition assuredly futile, Patricia Lee’s blood pressure skyrocketed, necessitating a visit to the emergency room, of which Gallina-Mecca’s own clerk was informed. After that, no amount of Patricia Lee’s requests—that Gallina-Mecca check the video cameras in the hallway, that she examine the emergency room records she submitted, or that she accept my employer’s letter certifying that I was at work in another state that day and could not possibly have presented at the courthouse—would change her mind.

These were Gallina-Mecca’s bizarre beliefs and outlandish accusations, now affecting Catuogno to the point where she was occupying herself with absurdities, instead of doing her job. In the Family Court’s routine practice of actually stepping in and covering for one another, to make it appear as if several judges were arriving at the same conclusion—when in fact the decision was predetermined—such farces are not uncommon.

The pattern was already apparent when Catuogno repeatedly rebuked Patricia Lee for “prolonging” the case, even when postponements resulted from her court’s own technical problems. Yet, she indulged Alan T. Chan’s attorney in giving her five days of cross-examination to Patricia Lee’s attorney’s two hours of direct and one-and-a-half hours of redirect. I had never seen such disparity in questioning! (my testimonies usually end in a day or less, including cross-examination).

That these are the entities put in charge of the life-and-death dangers involving domestic violence is no doubt the reason why so many more victims die with court intervention than without. Because I served as a fact witness with relevant professional expertise, I was encouraged to submit an amicus curiae brief addressing the scientific issues the court overlooked in denying the restraining order. Thus, I submitted the following motion (and have yet even to receive an acknowledgment):

BERGEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY

CHANCERY DIVISION, FAMILY PART

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE UNIT

MOTION OF DR. BANDY X. LEE FOR LEAVE TO APPEAR AS AMICUS CURIAE AND TO FILE AN AMICUS BRIEF

TO THE HONORABLE COURT:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div., respectfully moves this Court for leave to appear as amicus curiae and to file the accompanying Amicus Brief to assist the Court in evaluating scientific issues presented in this matter concerning psychopathy, coercive control, trauma, and violence risk assessment. Her qualifications for presenting this scientific material to the Court are submitted in her accompanying curriculum vitae….

PRELIMINARY STATEMENT

This motion is prompted by questions posed by the Court during the proceedings regarding why some communications by the undersigned discussed Defendant Alan T. Chan’s diagnosis of psychopathy as a matter of particular personal and professional concern, including his alleged recruitment of Plaintiff Patricia Lee’s former friends and acquaintances as his instruments of coercive control.

Psychopathy occupies a unique position in forensic psychiatry. [O]nce reliably established, decades of empirical research demonstrate that psychopathy is among the strongest predictors of persistent violence, coercive control, chronic deception, recidivism, and serious victimization. The attached brief summarizes this scientific literature and explains why individuals with severe psychopathic traits often present as persuasive, credible, and outwardly well-functioning while simultaneously engaging in extensive pathological lying, exploitation, and dangerous harm….

I. INTEREST OF THE PROPOSED AMICUS

Dr. Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div., is a forensic psychiatrist who has devoted approximately twenty-five years of her professional career to the scientific study of violence prevention [and dangerous personality disorders, including psychopathy]. Because the Court itself questioned the relevance of psychopathy to the assessment of dangerousness and credibility, the undersigned respectfully submits that an explanation of the governing scientific literature may assist the Court in evaluating those issues.

II. WHY AMICUS PARTICIPATION WILL ASSIST THE COURT

The Court observed during the proceedings that Defendant’s dangerousness was not immediately apparent and questioned why psychopathy was relevant to that determination.

That observation illustrates precisely why the scientific literature regarding psychopathy is relevant. Unlike many psychiatric disorders, psychopathy is characterized by the capacity to conceal dangerousness beneath a deceptive exterior, apparent credibility, superficial social competence, and calculated manipulation. What may appear to an ordinary observer as minor inconsistencies or even normalcy is, according to decades of empirical research, frequently an expected manifestation of severe psychopathy….

The scientific literature provides the answer.

One of the defining characteristics of psychopathy is the capacity to conceal dangerousness behind superficial normality, credibility, and interpersonal effectiveness. Indeed, the ability to manipulate observers is one of the central features that distinguishes psychopathy from many other psychiatric conditions (e.g., Charles Manson, David Koresh, Keith Raniere, etc.). Consequently, the absence of obvious outward signs of dangerousness is not inconsistent with psychopathy but is often characteristic of it….

The Court specifically inquired why Dr. Lee warned Plaintiff’s friends and acquaintances about Defendant’s dangerousness and referred to some individuals as becoming his “patrons and pawns.” That terminology derives from the forensic literature, specifically Dr. Robert Hare, who described how individuals exhibiting severe psychopathic traits frequently recruit well-intentioned third parties into advancing their objectives without those individuals recognizing the manipulation. The phrase is therefore descriptive of a well-researched and reliably-documented behavioral pattern rather than an expression of personal criticism.

III. THE COURT MAY BENEFIT FROM SCIENTIFIC CONTEXT

Although the undersigned has appeared as a fact witness, those factual observations cannot reasonably be divorced from the expertise developed over a quarter-century studying precisely the types of dangerous personality disorders and behavioral patterns implicated in this matter….

IV. THE COURT HAS INHERENT AUTHORITY TO RECEIVE AMICUS ASSISTANCE

New Jersey Courts possess inherent authority to accept amicus curiae submissions when they may assist the Court in resolving questions of law, science, or public importance. The function of an amicus is not to advocate factual disputes on behalf of a litigant but to provide specialized information, legal analysis, or scientific context that may aid the Court in reaching an informed decision.

The accompanying brief is submitted for precisely that purpose. It … synthesizes decades of peer-reviewed scientific literature concerning psychopathy, coercive control, pathological lying, violence risk assessment, and trauma—subjects directly implicated by issues raised during these proceedings….

N.J.R.E. 702 recognizes that specialized knowledge may assist the trier of fact in understanding evidence or determining facts in issue…. Likewise, the Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence recognizes that courts frequently encounter complex scientific questions and benefit from reliable summaries of accepted scientific principles,… rather than advocating obscure scientific theories….

Dated: July 20, 2026

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

Proposed Amicus Curiae

*Impeachments (other than the Court of Public Opinion) are becoming the last resort of holding Family Court judges accountable. The petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach Judge Michael Antoniewicz can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. She is also under separate federal criminal investigation. The public is learning more and more about Family Court favoritism, coercion, and dirty money—such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations—as the public is losing patience for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority—such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for criticizing Family Court.