Family Court Violence

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Family court is dangerous precisely because it hides catastrophe behind routine orders. A restraining order denied. A victim disbelieved. A predator deemed “credible.” A life-insurance policy maintained for the benefit of the alleged abuser. A judge distracted by absurd “gotcha” theater while the actual record screams danger. This is how systems kill without pulling the trigger. They isolate victims, discount expertise, reward manipulators, and call the paperwork lawful. Dr. Lee’s proposed amicus brief matters because science must enter the room where family-court mythology has replaced evidence. If courts cannot recognize coercive control and psychopathy, they are not protecting families. They are processing victims.

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Lloyd's avatar
Lloyd
7m

For anyone who has experienced family court, as I have, as one of my brothers has, they will recognize the arrogance and bullying, as described in your essay. Thank you, Dr Lee, for fighting for change.

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