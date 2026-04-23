Family Court Violence

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Apr 24

This is where the system stops looking like justice and starts looking like insulation. When serious allegations get stripped down to minor charges that are guaranteed to expire, that’s not oversight—it’s design. You don’t accidentally omit the charges that carry real consequences. You remove them to control the outcome. That’s the pattern people are reacting to. And once you see it—open, narrow, dismiss—you can’t unsee it. The damage isn’t just to one case; it’s to confidence in the entire process. Because if the system decides what gets investigated before it even starts, then the result was never in doubt.

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