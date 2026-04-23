Continuing with professionals who should be protecting children, harming them instead—whether for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise or for the 175-billion-dollar Family Court child auction—the account below is about a former school “principal”. Michael Piacenza—one of many who assisted in the trafficking of Patricia Lee’s children to their abuser, Alan T. Chan, actively co-conspired with the violently-abusive father to cover up excessive absences and physical signs of failure to thrive, and to help orchestrate false arrests of conscientious medical witnesses.

Below is Patricia Lee’s complaint, submitted in August 2025:

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

I. Introduction

Michael Piacenza, as principal of Ridge Elementary School and assistant principal of George Washington Middle School, between June 2022 and June 2025, committed acts constituting criminal offenses under the laws of the State of New Jersey.

II. Factual Allegations

Failure to Report Child Abuse (N.J.S.A. 9:6-8.10)

As a mandated reporter, Mr. Piacenza failed to report multiple warning signs of abuse and neglect involving my children, M.C. and B.C., including excessive absences. First, as principal, he failed to report fifty-six (56) absences in the first seven (7) months of the father’s, Alan T. Chan’s abduction, by June 2022. Then, as assistant principal, he failed to report a continued pattern of excess absences, up to June 2025. He also ignored visible physical deterioration, and the fact—confirmed by multiple witnesses—that neither child has grown in height for almost four (4) years, a serious indicator of chronic neglect and medical deprivation. Ridgewood School District determined that this failure alone was in violation of District policy and apparently demoted him to his old position as assistant principal in a smaller school. Tampering with Public Records (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-7(a))

He misrepresented and then altered computer attendance records to reduce the reported absences in half (reporting 28, despite there having been real-time documentation of 56 absences), concealing the children’s extended periods out of school and obstructing potential investigations. Official Misconduct (N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2)

While acting in his official capacity, Mr. Piacenza abused his authority to tamper with attendance records, as above, and then computer-blocked me out of my Constitutional right to access my children’s school records. His actions shielded Mr. Chan from scrutiny, despite visible signs of trauma and abuse (such as no growth after four years). False Statements to Law Enforcement (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-3(a))

On or about June 22, 2022, Mr. Piacenza knowingly misled police by telling them he did not invite the two (2) medical professionals to the school, despite having greeted them at the door and inviting them inside that day—as caught on audio recording—and promising to meet with them after his one (1)-hour engagement—as he would also admit in writing—entrapping them for arrest for alleged “trespassing”. On or about September 29, 2022, he knowingly provided false information to police, who were reluctant to arrest me after he presented them with a court order; he claimed there was a “second court order” that justified my arrest, when no such order existed. These False Statement charges are made as criminal, not disorderly, offenses—as they led to endangerment of children. In the latter case, it led to my near-death while held at the police department and deprived of medication or emergency services for hours, after being found to have dangerously high blood pressures (an emergency room visit afterward confirmed that I almost died). Conspiracy (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2)

Discovery documents showed that, on the day before the June 22, 2022, arrests of the two (2) physicians presenting to make legally-mandated reports of Mr. Chan’s child abuse, Mr. Piacenza had spoken with Mr. Chan and the court-appointed guardian ad litem, Evelyn Nissirios, for approximately one (1) hour each, in preparation for the doctors’ arrival. On the day of the arrests, both Mr. Chan and Ms. Nissirios were witnessed to be at the school, having been excused from a mandatory court conference without my knowledge (it turned out to be mandatory only for me, apparently to tie me up while the two could coordinate the arrests at the school). On the day of the arrest of September 29, 2022, of myself for doing routine volunteer work at the school, bodycam footage showed Mr. Piacenza speaking with Mr. Chan on the phone for approximately one (1) hour, before finally convincing the police to arrest me, by lying about a “second order.” Witness Retaliation (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-5(b))

Mr. Piacenza’s actions in concert with Mr. Chan had the effect of isolating my children with him, suppressing evidence of his abuse, and retaliating against inconvenient witnesses such as myself and the two (2) physicians. He could have easily told the physicians directly that they were not welcome when they notified him they were coming, and he could have just as easily told me not to come to the school before arresting me, instead of thanking me by email for my volunteer work or greeting me with a smile in the hallway, shortly before the arrest without warning.

III. Charges Requested

I request that the Prosecutor’s Office and/or law enforcement file the following charges against Michael C. Piacenza:

Failure to Report Child Abuse (N.J.S.A. 9:6-8.10) Tampering with Public Records (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-7(a)) Official Misconduct (N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2) False Statements to Law Enforcement (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-3(a)) Conspiracy (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2) Witness Retaliation (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-5(b))

This case is nearly identical to that of Barbara Maurer, or the children’s “therapist”, in that it was predetermined for dismissal. It came to the same Ridgewood Municipal Court with all serious charges omitted, so that only the charge of Failure to Report Child Abuse was before the judge. No Tampering with Public Records, Official Misconduct, False Statements to Law Enforcement, Conspiracy, or Witness Retaliation were allowed, even though one of them nearly cost Patricia Lee her life. And again without the serious charges, the Failure to Report has only a one-year statute of limitations, and thus dismissal was inevitable. It did not matter that the Complaint stated: “False Statement charges are made as criminal, not disorderly, offenses”—which implies five years. The prosecutor knowingly kept the serious charges out, as Family Courts universally do: the “Courts” (or, rather, “Anti-Courts”) that commit the greatest human rights violations, including serial kidnapping and serial murder, pretend as if nothing serious happens in them and prevents all serious charges from ever being investigated—which is also why so many children and loving parents die in Family Court (and never get investigated, even after death, just like in the Epstein files).

*Impeachments of Family Court judges are a growing means of holding Family Court accountable. The petition to impeach the judge in Patricia Lee’s case, Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach her underling judge, Michael Antoniewicz, can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. She is also under separate federal criminal investigation. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their favoritism, coercion, and dirty money—such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations—as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority—such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order, suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court.