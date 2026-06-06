If Family Courts were ever properly investigated, they would cause the Catholic Church and Southern Baptist Convention scandals to appear like child’s play in comparison. Only the Epstein enterprise may match Family Courts in level of depravity and bald crimes against humanity—or perhaps not. What other enterprise takes the mantle of “justice” and “court of law,” and then abuses its authority to prey upon the most vulnerable members of society, at a rate of destroying almost 100,000 children per year, as well as of countless loving parents who try to protect them, whom Family Courts effectively ruin reputationally, professionally, financially, and medically (physically and psychologically), so that they cannot fight back? Guardians ad litem are among the favorite “foot soldiers” of Family Courts, since they have even less qualification requirements than judges, are bound by less restrictions, are often more predatory and criminal, and can do the dirty work—yet “absolute judicial immunity” extends just as equally to them.

We see the results of giving such unlimited power to bottom feeders of society. Evelyn Nissirios, who was the “guardian ad litem” for Patricia Lee’s children, was found in discovery and in other investigations to have crucially caused “therapist” Barbara Maurer, “pediatrician” Karen Wu, “principal” Michael Piacenza, and “officer” Anthony Mormino to make 180-degree turnarounds to conspire with the violent abuser instead of doing their jobs (which they initially at least appeared to do). Indeed, it takes a “village” to prop up a violent criminal attempting to pose as a competent father—so that he can use his children as pawns to get everything else: “child support,” his legal fees, all marital assets, the house, and his former spouse’s life insurance policy (only the last did Alan T. Chan not yet get). That Nissirios was no real guardian ad litem was apparent from the very beginning, when she showed no interest in interviewing anyone but only blocked me as a fact witness, not to mention a dozen highly-qualified expert witnesses from testifying, as she made daily phone calls with the abuser—while never once contacting the good parent, for five years after taking her children from her for no reason.

When Nissirios falsely accused Patricia Lee of “absconding” with her children for taking them to a nearby hotel pool on her legally-authorized weekend to be with them—she was trying to cover up the fact that Alan T. Chan actually attempted to abscond with the children the weekend before, as he was caught crossing state lines into Pennsylvania (which was prohibited), after having stolen the children’s passports, just four months after he was on a restraining order for almost killing his younger child by head injury. The very reason Patricia Lee took her children to the pool was to de-stress them after his kidnapping attempt traumatized them.

Alan T. Chan, like many other abusers who enter Family Court, realized he did not have to try on his own. Family Court “legalizes” any manner of crimes: kidnapping, rape, battery, murder, and child sex trafficking—this is its main source of profit! Family Courts are largely why murder rates of domestic violence victims escalate after they leave the relationship, since abusers are not like ordinary people: their violence escalates a thousandfold for the slightest license, much less court-approved license! Family Courts are also largely why children would be safer if Child Protective Services did not exist (in the more than eighty cases I witnessed in detail, they have merely provided cover to “reverse victim and offender,” to help Family Courts traffic children to their abusers). If we rounded up all Family Court players, few would be free of felony crimes, since the culture has become such that few conscientious people survive in it. A moratorium on Family Courts is thus long overdue.

Nissirios alone has committed crimes against dozens of children that would deserve multiple death penalties in another state (and these crimes are just the ones I know of, from those who have responded to my public articles). Below is a small fraction of Patricia Lee’s August 2025 complaint against her, for interest of space:

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

I. Introduction

I, Patricia Lee, make this complaint against Evelyn F. Nissirios, who, while serving as court-appointed guardian ad litem in my Family Court matter, committed acts constituting felony criminal offenses under the laws of New Jersey and the United States, through the betrayal of public trust and the flagrant abuse of judicial privileges.

II. Factual Allegations

False Statements to Law Enforcement (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-4—in connection with Kidnapping and Attempted Murder)

On or about November 12, 2021, Ms. Nissirios knowingly made false statements to the Ridgewood Police Department, falsely claiming I was “absconding” with my children, despite she herself having assigned that weekend for my authorized parenting time, by prior arrangement. These statements led to a police raid and forcible removal of my children without due process. This False Statement charge is made as a criminal, not a disorderly, offense, given its purpose being Kidnapping and Attempted Murder (it came within hours of my notifying the court, including Ms. Nissirios, of a life-threatening medical emergency and requesting an adjournment). Kidnapping / Interference with Custody (N.J.S.A. 2C:13-1, 2C:13-4)

By intentionally misrepresenting facts to law enforcement and the court, Ms. Nissirios caused the unlawful transfer of custody of my children to Alan T. Chan, in violation of my parental rights and without lawful court process. Conspiracy (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2)

Ms. Nissirios conspired with Mr. Chan to fabricate emergencies, schedule ex-parte hearings without proper notice, and manipulate law enforcement to seize my children. Their coordinated actions included multiple communications to police, school officials, and court personnel designed to deprive me of custody unlawfully. Child Endangerment through Suppression of Medical Alerts (N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4)

Ms. Nissirios suppressed six (6) forensic expert reports diagnosing Mr. Chan as a psychopath, a danger to his children, and unfit to parent. She also suppressed eleven (11) psychiatric reports unanimously agreeing that I have “excellent mental health” and “exceptional talent in parenting.” When my children visited the emergency room after a suicide attempt and the emergency psychiatrist recommended follow-up appointments with a social worker and a child psychiatrist, she intercepted and canceled those appointments. Ms. Nissirios additionally failed to act despite medical reports of orthopedic injuries, premature dental surgery, unknown emergency room visits, exposure to Covid-19 at a deadlier state, and dangerous exposure to hepatitis B, etc. Attempted Murder (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 in combination with 2C:11-3)

On multiple occasions, Ms. Nissirios acted in concert with Mr. Chan to deliberately exacerbate my known, documented, life-threatening medical condition—stress-induced hypertensive crises—to dangerous levels. This included scheduling surprise hearings, making false emergency claims to law enforcement, and instigating events designed to cause extreme emotional distress during periods of medical vulnerability. She knew or should have known that these actions could cause my death by stroke or heart attack, as she knew in detail the severity of my condition from multiple physician warnings, and given Mr. Chan’s documented domestic violence (multiple temporary restraining orders, multiple hospitalizations, expert report confirming his homicidal risk). Yet, she chose precisely those moments when risk of death was highest; e.g., the court being notified of my life-threatening medical emergency. These actions, taken with deliberate disregard for my life and in furtherance of a coordinated plan with Mr. Chan, constitute attempted murder under applicable state law. Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6)

She suppressed critical evidence of abuse, including my children’s emergency room records, my daughter’s suicide note, and the children’s letters requesting removal of Ms. Nissirios as guardian ad litem (GAL). She also suppressed multiple physician recommendations for psychiatric evaluation of the children and expert reports of torture, “soul murder,” and “failure to thrive” under Mr. Chan. Obstruction of Justice (N.J.S.A. 2C:29-1)

Ms. Nissirios obstructed ongoing investigations by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP) into Mr. Chan’s abuse, suppressed six (6) forensic reports warning of Mr. Chan’s danger to the children, interfered with mandated reporters by helping to cause their false arrests, and prevented the children from receiving psychiatric evaluations that could reveal abuse. Violation of Confidentiality / HIPAA (42 U.S.C. § 1320d-6; N.J.S.A. 2C:20-31)

She unlawfully disclosed confidential medical and psychiatric reports—containing identifying information of abuse victims—to Mr. Chan, without authorization and in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), placing those confidential informants in danger. Official Misconduct (N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2)

As a court-appointed guardian ad litem, Ms. Nissirios had a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of my children. Instead, she used her official position to assist Mr. Chan’s unlawful objectives, repeatedly making deceptive statements to the court, police, and school officials, and ultimately assisting him in his attempts to murder me. Witness Tampering / Retaliation (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-5)

Ms. Nissirios actively interfered with and intimidated witnesses, including my sister, Dr. Bandy Lee, and another physician, resulting in their wrongful arrests when they attempted to make mandated reports of child abuse. Video discovery evidence revealed her co-conspiring with Mr. Chan behind the scenes. Fraud Upon the Court (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6, N.J.S.A. 2C:28-7, and N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4)

Ms. Nissirios engaged in a sustained pattern of deception, misrepresentation, and suppression of evidence to mislead the Family Court, manipulate judicial rulings, and deprive me of due process. This included initiating or supporting ex-parte proceedings without notice, providing materially false factual narratives, and knowingly relying on fabricated allegations to secure court orders that directly harmed my children and me. These actions constitute: • Tampering with public records or information (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-7) • Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6) • Theft by deception where judicial orders were obtained through intentional misrepresentation (N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4) Perjury—600+ Documented False Statements in Official Proceedings (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-1)

Ms. Nissirios made more than 600 materially false statements—both in written submissions and in oral testimony—131 of them under oath to the Family Court and eleven (11) of them in sworn communications to law enforcement. Each of these false statements was intended to advance Mr. Chan’s interests, to conceal evidence of abuse, and to secure unlawful rulings against me. These documented acts of perjury form a pattern of deliberate dishonesty constituting criminal violations. Abuse of Process—Misuse of VASPA Protective Order (N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2 and N.J.S.A. 2C:30-6)

On July 8, 2024, Ms. Nissirios, acting in collusion with a crony judge, obtained a retaliatory Victim’s Assistance and Survivor Protection Act (VASPA) “protective order” against me, despite the fact that I had not contacted her in any shape or form for almost a year (my last contact—a July 2023 email regarding the divorce matter—furthermore occurred before the VASPA went into effect in January 2024). This order had no legitimate legal basis and was calculated to provoke my life-threatening medical condition. As Ms. Nissirios would have anticipated, the stress of the “protective order” and its consequences caused me to suffer four (4) separate hospitalizations—including one (1) in the intensive care unit—and resulted in permanent brain and knee damage, causing me to go from playing tennis three (3) times a week to being mostly bedridden and in need of 24-hour care, requiring disability. This constitutes criminal abuse of process and intentional infliction of serious bodily harm.

III. Charges Requested

I request that the appropriate prosecutorial authority file the following charges against Evelyn F. Nissirios:

Attempted Murder (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1) Fraud Upon the Court (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6, N.J.S.A. 2C:28-7, and N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4) Perjury (600+ documented lies) (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-1) Child Endangerment through Suppression of Medical Alerts (N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4) False Statements to Law Enforcement (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-4) Kidnapping / Interference with Custody (N.J.S.A. 2C:13-1, 2C:13-4) Conspiracy (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2) Evidence Tampering (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-6) Obstruction of Justice (N.J.S.A. 2C:29-1) Unlawful Disclosure of Confidential Medical Information (HIPAA violation) (42 U.S.C. § 1320d-6; N.J.S.A. 2C:20-31) Official Misconduct (N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2) Witness Tampering and Retaliation (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-5) Abuse of Process—Misuse of VASPA Protective Order (N.J.S.A. 2C:30-2 and N.J.S.A. 2C:30-6)

My prodigy 8-year-old niece wrote this letter on her own, bringing on her 6-year-old brother. Just as she figured out Alan T. Chan before anyone else (not knowing about psychopathy, she described him as having, “a black heart, unlike everyone else, who has a pink or a red heart”), she also figured out Evelyn Nissirios before anyone else, stating that her “lawer” was her “enemy” (“Barbra” is Barbara Maurer, the “therapist” Nissirios forced on them, in lieu of a psychiatrist).

*Impeachments of Family Court judges are a growing means of holding Family Court accountable. The petition to impeach the judge in Patricia Lee’s case, Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach her subordinate judge, Michael Antoniewicz, can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. She is also under separate federal criminal investigation. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their favoritism, coercion, and dirty money—such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations—as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority—such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order, suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court.