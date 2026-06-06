Family Court Violence

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From the redwood forests's avatar
From the redwood forests
9h

Thank you, Dr. Lee, for continuing to shine your evidence based light on these dark systemic abuses of our most vulnerable.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

The Epstein comparison is ugly because the family-court file makes it plausible. Secrecy, children, power, sex-abuse allegations, protected insiders, institutional cover, and victims treated like threats: that is the architecture. Dr. Lee says Nissirios blocked fact witnesses and experts, allegedly coordinated with the accused abuser, never meaningfully engaged the protective parent, and helped turn police, school, medical, and therapeutic actors against the children’s safety. That is how the machine works. Judges do not need to dirty their hands when GALs, therapists, pediatricians, principals, cops, and lawyers can move the pieces. Absolute immunity becomes absolute impunity. Tear the whole file open.

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