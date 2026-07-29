There should be no mistake: Family Court, like the Epstein enterprise, has child trafficking as its underlying goal, despite many claiming no knowledge. Scientific expertise, therefore, does not follow qualifications or scientific rigor; it follows, “Will this serve the goal of trafficking children to their abuser?” (which is why pseudoscience and anti-science flourish in Family “Court”). Whether or not an expert is admitted also follows, “Will this ‘expert’ support the trafficking of children to their abuser?” (which is why poorly-trained, unqualified if not fraudulent, so-called “experts” abound in the Family Courts).

Therefore, my amicus brief below, which follows science and requisite qualifications had a “snowflake’s chance in hell” of being accepted in Carol Novey Catuogno’s court—and indeed it was denied. Few things are unexpected in Family Court.

Catuogno also refused to hear from all but one of eleven highly-qualified experts who did evaluations for the case—and then discredited that one expert! (it is much easier to dismiss one than eleven top experts with a medical consensus). The one she dismissed was none other than a foremost national expert on coercive control—now considered top, since her mentor, Dr. Evan Stark, has passed. Not only is she the most respected forensic expert in the New Jersey court system by far, but she is nationally renowned for holding prestigious leadership positions in major organizations. Yet, the most ignorant are also the most arrogant; does Catuogno even know what science is? All she appears to know is that, wearing a black robe, she can brandish her “authority” to exonerate any violent felon she chooses, and does—even if it entails “discrediting” an expert of the highest qualifications (the good doctor did not meet the criterion: “Will she support the trafficking of children to their abuser?”). Why does Catuogno even go through the motions? She could have spared everyone the time and trouble, not to mention the mockery of justice. The problem is the deadly harm—and why power in the hands of the incompetent is so dangerous.

The manner in which Catuogno denied my motion is noteworthy. After not even acknowledging it for an entire week, despite daily reminders, she only issued an order after Patricia Lee copied a lawyer in her request for acknowledgment—while backdating the order by five days!

Backdating secret illegal orders is what Jane Gallina-Mecca used to do, sometimes even backdating by months, so that Patricia Lee will have “missed” all deadlines to challenge or to appeal (then everyone, including Alan T. Chan, would produce a copy of an order, claiming that only Patricia Lee forgot she was served; however, she kept a full recording of Guardian ad Litem Evelyn Nissirios, on the day she lied that she served the order, when nothing of the sort happened—all in coordinated gaslighting to “justify” kidnapping and selling Patricia Lee’s children to their abuser, soon to come under criminal investigation). Whether Catuogno and Gallina-Mecca were too busy scheming to serve my order earlier, or whether it was the ordinary sloppy incompetence of Bergen County Family Court (so preoccupied is it with covering up judicial crimes), any motion for reconsideration or appeal time has been truncated by 25 percent.

My twenty-five years of working with street gangs, violent offenders, and career criminals proved surprisingly valuable for understanding Family Court behavior, as it follows no logic, reason, science, law, or common decency—although, I must say, Family Courts are worse. Criminal organizations at least do not generally pretend to be institutions of justice while profiting from its inversion; calling them, “courts of law,” is the equivalent of calling the Epstein enterprise a “convent”!

Below is the amicus brief Catuogno rejected. It was probably not needed for her to spot Alan T. Chan as a psychopath; psychopaths are the most favored criminal co-conspirators in the Family Court child trafficking enterprise, for the very reasons outlined in my brief:

BRIEF OF AMICUS CURIAE

Preliminary Statement

… The purpose of this brief … is to explain why, when substantial expert evidence indicates that psychopathy is present, conventional assumptions about credibility, demeanor, family dynamics, and apparent truthfulness may be turned on their head.

Violence can sometimes become so sophisticated that it is no longer readily recognized as violence (Skeem et al., 2011; Lilienfeld & Widows, 2005)…. Individuals with severe psychopathic traits frequently avoid detection, precisely because of their deceptive, “mask of sanity”….

Yet, psychopathy inflicts some of the most profound psychological, financial, legal, and sometimes lethal harm, wreaking more havoc than all other psychiatric disorders combined (Cleckley, 1941; Babiak & Hare, 2006; Hare, 1999; Hare & Neumann, 2008)….

The present matter contains … expert evidence concerning coercive control, extensive medical documentation of consequences of coercive conduct, and life-endangering conditions that implicate [Alan T. Chan] as the primary cause. Furthermore, a psychopathy evaluation was performed by a psychiatrist renowned for assessing some of the world’s most dangerous individuals….

Dr. [Michael] Stone used the Hare Psychopathy Checklist–Revised (PCL-R), widely regarded as one of the most well-established and reliable instruments in forensic psychiatry (Cooke & Michie, 2001; Hare, 1991, 2003; Patrick, Fowles & Krueger, 2009)…. Dr. Stone’s evaluation was thrice peer-reviewed and corroborated, precisely to counter [Alan T. Chan’s] paranoid belief that even highly-qualified medical evaluations are the result of “plotting” against [him], because psychopaths themselves operate almost exclusively through the recruitment and manipulation of “patrons and pawns” (Hare, 2003; Babiak & Hare, 2006)….

I. Scientific Research Demonstrates that Severe Psychopathy Frequently Overturns Traditional Judicial Assessment

Unlike many forms of violent offending, psychopathy often manifests through scheming and planning rather than impulsivity, manipulation rather than direct injury, and sympathy solicitation rather than overt aggression,… which can complicate assessment when evaluators rely heavily on subjective impression or personal interaction (Hare, 1991; Patrick, 2018).

For decades, research conducted by leading investigators, including Dr. Hervey Cleckley, Dr. Robert Hare, Dr. Kent Kiehl, Dr. David Cooke, and others, has consistently demonstrated that individuals with high psychopathy scores frequently present as intelligent, composed, personable, and convincing…. One consequence is that psychopathic offenders often escape detection despite repeated victimization of others (Babiak & Hare, 2006). History provides numerous examples in which serial sexual offenders, serial murderers, and organized fraud offenders maintained respectable public identities while committing extensive crimes over many years if not decades… (Hickey, 2021).

II. Coercive Control Frequently Operates More through Institutions than through Physical Violence

… Research literature demonstrates that perpetrators of coercive control frequently weaponize legal processes … to continue or even augment abuse after physical separation. Abuse of litigation itself, sometimes called, “legal systems abuse,” is a well-known form of coercion (Douglas, 2018; Gutowski & Goodman, 2023; Hines et al., 2015).

Unlike conventional domestic violence, coercive control often produces injuries that are psychological, neurological, financial, social, and medical rather than direct (Stark, 2007; World Health Organization, 2013). The scientific literature therefore cautions courts against evaluating domestic violence exclusively through isolated physical incidents while overlooking broader patterns of domination, intimidation, surveillance, isolation, and restriction of autonomy (Evans, 1995; Johnson, 2008; Myhill, 2015). A series of incidents that are ambiguous, “accidental”, or seemingly benign in isolation may constitute a broader pattern of coercive control, intended to instill terror in victims when viewed cumulatively (Stark, 2007).

III. Traditional Adversarial Proceedings May be Poorly Suited to Cases Involving Severe Psychopathy

The adversarial system assumes that truth emerges through competing testimony evaluated by neutral factfinders. Psychopathy challenges that assumption. Research consistently demonstrates that individuals with high levels of psychopathic traits are exceptionally adept at impression management … and sympathy manipulation, complicating legal proceedings (Book et al., 2007; Gillard et al., 2015; Hare, 1999; Hare & Neumann, 2008; Verschuere et al., 2005). Their deception is strategic and often thoroughly calculated….

By contrast, victims of prolonged coercive control frequently present with trauma-related memory fragmentation, emotional dysregulation, learned helplessness, distrust, and diminished ability to advocate for themselves (American Psychiatric Association, 2022; Brewin, 2003; Cloitre et al., 2011; Dutton & Goodman, 2005; Herman, 1992; McNally, 2005; Mechanic et al., 2008; Spiegel et al., 2011; van der Kolk et al., 2005; Yehuda & LeDoux, 2007)….

This creates an unfortunate asymmetry: the more dangerous the individuals, the more calm and persuasive they will likely appear to courts, while the more severely traumatized individuals may appear confused or inconsistent, [and] courts risk reversing the roles of victim and offender.

IV. Scientific Literature Supports Greater Reliance on Objective Evidence over Court Presentation

The present record reportedly contains medical documentation, expert evaluations, victim reports, physician declarations, and transcript evidence that may permit the Court to evaluate objective facts independently of witness presentation. Scientific research strongly supports prioritizing objective documentary evidence over subjective impressions in general (Ambady & Rosenthal, 1992; DePaulo et al., 2003; Douglas et al., 2013; Ekman, 2009; Garb, 2005; Kahneman, 2011; Levine, 2014; Russell, 1994; Tversky & Kahneman, 1974; Vrij, 2008). This need magnifies whenever psychopathy is credibly implicated (Babiak & Hare, 2006; Paulhus, 1991)….

V. Family Courts Face Particular Challenges

Family courts understandably begin with assumptions that most parents act in the best interests of their children and that disputes arise from ordinary relational conflict. These assumptions fall apart when psychopathy is involved. Characterized by profound deficits in conscience, compassion, capacity for attachment, responsibility, and remorse, individuals afflicted with psychopathy are highly disposed to weaponizing these institutional assumptions for the exploitation of others (Blair, 2007; Cleckley, 1941; Hare, 1991; Kiehl, 2015; Patrick, 2018)—including their own children (Kelly & Johnson, 2008).

Children are particularly vulnerable targets for predatory manipulation; e.g., for “tangential spouse abuse”… (Bancroft et al., 2011; Edleson, 1999; Holt et al., 2008; Kitzmann et al., 2003; Mikulincer & Shaver, 2007). Furthermore, individuals with severe psychopathic traits … may be highly motivated to destroy affectionate bonds, especially between parent and child (Meloy, 1988).

Scientific literature indeed indicates that such individuals frequently abuse … legal proceedings as instruments of domination and control rather than dispute resolution (Crossman & Hardesty, 2017; Elizabeth, 2017; Hardesty & Ganong, 2006; Stark, 2007)….

Furthermore, when psychopaths are not contained, they feel encouraged, emboldened, and motivated to amplify their violence and abuse… (McEwan, Mullen & Purcell, 2009). This is why the problem is exponentially more serious in family courts, where psychological abuse, controlling behaviors, economic deprivation, and even murder commonly escalate (Stark, 2007; Hester, 2011; Meier, 2020). One scientific study revealed that a mother experiences a 14-fold increase in risk of death in the next ten years upon entering family court, especially if she loses custody of her children (Ireland et al., 2024). In other words, family court proceedings are too often associated with high death rates for vulnerable mothers and children (Ireland et al., 2026)….

Accordingly, allegations supported by objective evidence, qualified expert testimony, and documented medical findings deserve careful consideration, even when the assertions appear unlikely or extraordinary (National Research Council et al., 2011; Kaye, 2011). Psychopathy makes ordinary assumptions, which serve systems well in situations of healthy individuals, potentially deadly if applied indiscriminately.

Conclusion

… Severe psychopathy, which often presents not as overt aggression but as superficial charm, manipulation, strategic deception, and conning, can render traditional judicial reliance on demeanor, apparent sincerity, or emotional presentation not only erroneous but potentially deadly….

The performance of the Hare Psychopathy Checklist–Revised (PCL-R) on [Alan T. Chan] by four qualified forensic experts cannot be ignored. Renowned psychopathy expert Dr. Michael Stone’s score of 34/40 is of particular note (30 is the cutoff for diagnosis; normal individuals score about 5, and incarcerated individuals about 22). The fact that Dr. Stone waited 2.5 years to testify, and was unable to do so until his death[—not to mention eleven other top experts who were blocked from testifying—]speaks to the psychopath’s probable skill in evading accountability….

Where objective evidence, qualified expert opinion, and documented medical findings converge with scientific principles to explain patterns of manipulation, deception, and life-endangering coercive control, the above principles may assist the Court in reaching findings that more accurately reflect the realities of severe domestic violence….

Dated: July 13, 2026

Respectfully submitted,

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

Amicus Curiae

*Impeachments (other than the Court of Public Opinion) are becoming the last resort of holding Family Court judges accountable. The petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach Judge Michael Antoniewicz can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. She is also under separate federal criminal investigation. The public is learning more and more about Family Court favoritism, coercion, and dirty money—such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations—as the public is losing patience for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority—such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for criticizing Family Court.