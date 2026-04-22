Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11m

This is what a paper investigation looks like—open the file, close the file, declare victory. No witnesses. No evidence review. No real inquiry. Just enough process to say it happened. That’s not oversight—that’s insulation. When serious allegations get handled like this, it doesn’t just fail the people involved—it signals to everyone watching that the system protects itself first. And once that perception takes hold, it’s corrosive. Because accountability isn’t about checking boxes—it’s about following facts wherever they lead. If that doesn’t happen, then the investigation isn’t a search for truth. It’s a mechanism to avoid it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Family Court Violence · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture