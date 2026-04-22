This is a continuation of a comparison between the extraordinary scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Family Court organized crime, which relies on the complicity of medical professionals.

Below is a letter Patricia Lee sent to the executive director of the New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners, regarding her children’s pediatrician, Dr. Karen Wu. Far below is my separate complaint of my dealings with Dr. Wu as physician to physician, first as a mandated reporter sending her a confidential report (without copying Patricia Lee) and then as someone who tried to get consultation with her, only to be viciously intimidated and driven out of her office by threat of force!

Dear Ms. Winstead,

I received your letter, dated April 16, 2026, stating, out of the blue, that the “review” you already told me on March 5, 2026, was completed has been “completed.” You repeatedly try to assure me of “a full and careful review”…. Then you state, in a tone that I can only interpret as a threat:

Please be advised that … if an investigation or inquiry into the conduct of a healthcare professional result in a finding of no basis for disciplinary action, any information provided to the Board concerning the conduct of the healthcare professional shall be treated as confidential. Your complaint and the materials reviewed are thus being placed in the confidential files of the Board.

You appear not to recall that I … was withholding 98 percent of my evidence. I explicitly stated in my complaint:

Several thousands of pages of evidentiary documents have been accumulated over time, to include additional sworn affidavits, expert reports, medical records, school records, photographs, and police investigations. I would like to retain them until an investigation is opened,… to ensure they are given to proper investigators….

In your acknowledgment letter, dated August 18, 2025, you noted: “The licensee’s response will be provided to you and you will be afforded the opportunity to … reply to the Board.” Yet, the next communication I received was your email letter of March 5, 2026, notifying me that the case was closed after “careful review.”

First, how can there have been a “careful review,” when no witnesses were contacted, and when I had explicitly stated 98 percent of information was being withheld “to ensure they are given to proper investigators”? Secondly, how can you declare “confidential” information that you never received or reviewed? Thirdly, N.J.S.A. 47:1A-1 et seq. guarantees open public records, especially criminal charges that were once indeed public but mysteriously disappeared and are no longer under any form of investigation, as you confirmed to me….

Therefore, I do not believe your “confidential files” apply to me, since you never received anything from me of significance, and you merely opened and closed a case for the purpose of being able to say you did so….

Sincerely,

Patricia Lee

Upon hearing of the closure of the case without calling me as a witness, I independently submitted the following Complaint:

FORMAL COMPLAINT TO THE NEW JERSEY BOARD OF MEDICAL EXAMINERS

Re: Karen Wu, M.D.

*Please be advised that the judge who has been protecting Dr. Karen Wu (most notably by removing criminal indictments against her without a hearing), and whom Dr. Wu was apparently servicing, is now under [legislative, criminal, and] impeachment proceedings. Her impeachment was referred by 30 sworn witnesses and 3,600 petitioners for the trafficking of children to their abuse—including rape, battery, attempted murder, and commercial sex trafficking—precisely the act in which I am alleging Dr. Wu has collaboratively engaged, by concealing the abuse of children.

STATEMENT OF DR. BANDY LEE

I, Dr. Bandy Lee, a physician and forensic psychiatrist with over twenty-five years of experience in violence prevention, submit this ethics complaint regarding grave and ongoing violations of medical, legal, and ethical duties by Dr. Karen Wu….

I. NATURE OF THE MISCONDUCT

1. Criminal Coverup of Child Abuse

Dr. Wu initially acknowledged signs consistent with abuse but first failed to fulfill her obligations as a mandated reporter under New Jersey law and then actively covered up signs of trauma, extreme failure to thrive, and reports of life-threatening endangerment.

2. Reversal of Clinical Judgment under External Influence, Potentially Bribery

Evidence indicates that Dr. Wu dramatically reversed prior clinical concerns, immediately following her documented communication with the alleged perpetrator, without medical justification…. Dr. Wu’s actions permitted the alleged perpetrator not only to kidnap and conceal his children (ages 7 and 9 at the time) from all previous caregivers; to avoid criminal prosecution for his near-lethal injuries to both children; and to demand, seize, and steal assets and property from their mother and family….

3. Alteration and Suppression of Medical Records

There is abundant evidence indicating that Dr. Wu: (a) removed critical documentation on the children’s abuse; suddenly stopped recording indicators of failure to thrive; and excluded reports of injury by an orthopedist; and generated medical records that are inconsistent with facts but also bizarre from a medical perspective—replete with fawning phrases in support of the perpetrator of abuse and medically-irrelevant information. If substantiated, this constitutes falsification of medical records, one of the most serious violations of medical ethics.

4. Endangerment through Misrepresentation of Medical Condition

Available evidence suggests that the children exhibited immediate cessation of growth when the abuse and injuries began, whereby their heights and weights went from 50 percentile to under 3 percentile of their age group. These are alarming signs of trauma and stress, and furthermore M.C. (age 9 at the time) developed visible “moon facies” from excess stress hormone release—none of which was documented. Instead, growth charts ceased to be made, M.C.’s going from perfect attendance to missing half of school was ignored, records were withheld from the mother, and the police was threatened to be called—in a form of witness intimidation—when I merely came to her Dr. Wu’s office with the mother, asking calmly to speak with her as physician-to-physician.

When the children’s medical records were finally obtained, as is the mother’s Constitutional right, Dr. Wu’s records were found to present a surreal, “rosy” clinical picture, disconnected from observable reality and omitting even some basic medical considerations (such as the orthopedic consult results and records of extraordinary absenteeism)….

5. Obstruction of Protective Intervention

Dr. Wu received multiple mandated reports by physicians, including by myself and by Dr. Michael Stone, a world authority on dangerous personality disorders who [diagnosed] the abusive father with psychopathy … and urgently warned … that he was a “danger to his children.” She also received my assessment, dated September 22, 2021, including multiple collateral reports by other victims and my own witness of his injuries of the children, including two separate incidents of head injury that nearly killed each of them, under strict medical confidentiality for the protection of the victims. Instead of reporting his violence against children to the authorities, Dr. Wu gave a copy of the entire report to the perpetrator—including the identities of his reporting victims—so that he could retaliate against them!

By failing to report child abuse, to safeguard human life, and to represent or even investigate critical risk, Dr. Wu’s conduct facilitated harm by enabling continued violence against the children, their isolation from protective oversight, and the endangerment of witnesses by a duly-diagnosed psychopath. By November 12, 2021, this man, now warned to be dangerous by six medical experts, was permitted to kidnap and conceal his children from all previous caregivers, to this day (1,615 days, as of the timing this report [April 15, 2026]).

6. Retaliation and Intimidation of Mandated Reporters

When concerns were raised by medical professionals and family members, Dr. Wu not only refused engagement but threatened escalation (including police involvement), [suggesting] overreactive responses strongly indicative of panic, fear of discovery, and guilt….

III. PROFESSIONAL OPINION

Based on the available evidence, it is my professional opinion that Dr. Wu’s conduct represents:

Gross deviation from accepted standards of pediatric care;

Failure of mandated reporting obligations;

Falsification or fraudulent manipulation of medical records;

Medical confidentiality violations to endanger witnesses while protecting the perpetrator; and

Conduct that foreseeably increased the risk of serious and continued harm to two minor children….

IV. REQUEST FOR ACTION

I respectfully request a physician investigator contact within the New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners. With him or her, I wish to pursue:

The initiation of a full investigation into Dr. Wu’s conduct. The subpoena of all relevant: medical records;

communications;

reports to the court; and

child protection reports. The submission of vast records, photographs of injuries, growth charts, attendance records, communications, and fact and expert witnesses of abuse by Patricia Lee (a complete examination of evidence is requested). Evaluation of whether disciplinary action is warranted, including: suspension or revocation of licensure. Referral of findings to the highest authorities for a criminal investigation, given that probable cause was found in the past but removed without authorization, suggesting institutional protection of misconduct….

Respectfully submitted,

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

As with all other “investigative” agencies dealing with Family Court, this supposed ethics body simply opened and shut Patricia Lee’s case, despite the egregious allegations, and told me that, since the case was already investigated and “closed”, my independent complaint—from a completely different perspective and separate experiences from Patricia Lee—would not even be considered. It is further confirmation that this “investigation” was a mock one, existing only to cover up the worst ethics violations, without conscience or concern for the human rights violations.

*Impeachments of Family Court judges are a growing means of holding Family Court accountable. The petition to impeach the judge in Patricia Lee’s case, Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach her underling judge, Michael Antoniewicz, can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their favoritism, coercion, and dirty money — such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations — as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority — such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court.