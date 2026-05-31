Family Courts, like the Epstein enterprise, are an abuser’s playground—except Family Courts surpass the Epstein sex industry in scope, scale, and possibly profit. There is another entity that provides plenty of examples of abuse of power and criminal coverup, instead of performing its duties, and that is the police—which make them easy collaborators with Family Court. While most police officers are upright citizens committed to justice and service, too many—and an accelerating number—are abusers who derive sadistic pleasure from their immunity. They are much like the correctional officers I observed over my twenty-five-year career trying to reform the prison system, who are almost indistinguishable from the inmates in criminal disposition, except they can abuse their unlimited authority to instigate violence, hold gladiator fights, gang rape, falsify evidence, and even murder with impunity. Officer Anthony Mormino displayed the characteristics of an instigator, goading two peaceful physicians to their arrests—when they appeared at a school at the principal’s invitation, to present their evidence of child abuse—to help the abuser. In this case, discovery evidence later showed that Officer Mormino, Principal Michael Piacenza, and child abuser Alan T. Chan were all coordinating behind the scenes, under the protection of Family Court Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca.

When Officer, now Sergeant, Mormino was found to be behind five different malicious-prosecution false arrests by Alan T. Chan, and then once refused to allow me even to file a police report against his “buddy” for a violent offense, I submitted a complaint with Ridgewood Police. When no investigation opened, I wrote to Chief of Police Forest Ross Lyons, as follows (which never received a response):

December 30, 2024

Ref.: Internal Affairs Complaint #I-2024-020573

Dear Chief Lyons:

I am following up on my letter, dated November 12, 2024, on whether or not you would be opening a proper investigation regarding the serious charges I am bringing against a member of your staff.

It appears that one of your sergeants may have gained his promotion through criminal co-conspiracy and excessive displays of force in theatrical arrests, when in fact those he arrested were innocent victims of criminal framing—in which the now-Sgt. (previously Ofc.) Anthony Mormino participated. On one occasion, they were peaceful physicians arriving at a school at the invitation of the principal, to report a crime of child abuse. Within eight minutes of the principal’s walking away after greeting them and inviting them into the school, then-Ofc. Mormino, who was already standing by, intercepted and called in five squad cars with blaring sirens and flashing lights, to handcuff and take away these peaceful, unarmed physicians, at the behest of none other than the abuser of children himself! His co-conspiracy behind the scenes with the violent abuser was caught on video, as discovery showed.

Indeed, the same now-Sgt. Mormino previously police-raided and charged the innocent mother of these children with attempting to abscond with them, without checking that it was her assigned weekend authorized specifically to have them—again at the lies and behest of the same violent abuser of these children! The charges against the mother were instantly dropped once the mother produced written authorization to have her children that weekend, but because then-Ofc. Mormino had effectively helped the abusive father kidnap the children himself, he has not returned them—going on three-and-a-half [now five!] years.

The children’s extreme medical and academic decline since Ofc. Mormino’s assisted kidnapping is now well-documented. Almost immediately, they stopped growing almost entirely and missed half of school—with little improvement over the years. This is because they are still imprisoned with their abusive father, who almost killed each of them on different occasions by head injury—and who is psychiatrically disordered enough not to release them for even one second to see their mother, who raised them since birth, no matter what damage it does to their development. The pediatrician who helped cover up the children’s abuse for him is now facing criminal charges. The principal who tampered with records of the children’s absences for him has been demoted, and a federal lawsuit is awaiting him.

Only Sgt. Mormino, who played the most pivotal role in this heist, has not faced accountability because of immunity. However, immunity is not meant to be impunity for criminal acts, and Sgt. Mormino has co-conspired with the violent perpetrator on multiple occasions. Another occasion in which the Police Department acted so oddly, as if deliberately intending to cause the death of my sister—Alan T. Chan’s victim of domestic violence—causes me to suspect that Sgt. Mormino was behind this irregular instance, also (I am enclosing a copy of her letter to the County Executive).

I am available to discuss this matter with you at your earliest convenience. No doubt this is an inconvenient subject, but it seems to me that an internal investigation and censure would be preferable to public outcry and a trial. Ridgewood does not have a civilian oversight or review board, which leaves litigation as our only other option. The public looks to police departments for protection, not just for them to “protect their own”—which opens the door to officers potentially believing that they can abuse their authority without limit.

Therefore, with all due respect, I ask that this Department make the honorable choice to open a proper investigation that includes evidence and witnesses.

Sincerely,

Bandy Lee, M.D., M.Div.

Enclosure: Letter to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III:

September 30, 2022

Re: Serious Risk of Death and Discrimination Suffered at Ridgewood Police Department

Dear Mr. Tedesco:

I wish to inform you of the dangerous mistreatment I suffered at the Ridgewood Police Department and to ask for an investigation, for I no longer feel safe in my own home, neighborhood, or children’s school.

On September 29, 2022, the Ridgewood Police arrested me for volunteering at my children’s school as I had done for the last five years. Under its custody, I did not die, but could have.

I was not even in the building but fixing an outdoor exhibit I had set up several days before when the police arrived. The principal, Michael Piacenza, without speaking to me that day or at any other point giving me notification that I was not welcome on school grounds, had the officers arrive and arrest me, without warning. It turned out that the principal lied to the police, in collusion with my husband, who is a domestic violence offender with a previous restraining order against him.

During the unexpected assault, three Ridgewood Police officers arrived out of nowhere, arrested, and handcuffed me like a common criminal in front of the school where students and teachers could have seen me, instead of simply directing me to leave the grounds, which I would have willingly done. This instigated my blood pressure in ways that almost killed me. While in police custody, I was explicitly refused needed medical attention, even after Fire Department personnel noted alarming spikes in my blood pressure during a brief (5 to 10 minutes) examination. Rather than place me on cardiac monitoring, as I usually require, I was given a medical care refusal form, which they tried to trick me into signing as a consent form. I only barely read the contents and refused to sign, in the midst of suffering from a clouding of consciousness.

I asked for an ambulance, but the officers did not release me and declined even to tell my physician sister where I was, when she brought my critically-needed blood-pressure medication—which they refused to take, even though I was right behind the door. Yet, they gave me permission to contact her to ask her to bring the medication, as if I would be able to receive it, which further revealed their cruelty. Seeing no medical vehicle on the premises and assuming I was taken to a hospital, my sister went frantically looking for me at local emergency rooms to no avail. Only five hours later, after I was released, was I able to get help in the emergency room, where they tested me for a stroke and a heart attack. Hospital emergency personnel were alarmed at the potentially mortal medical neglect by the Police Department.

I was also injured and violated in other ways. After a younger officer, Det. Steve Cumming (Badge 142) properly handcuffed me, confirming a finger-width worth of space, Sgt. John Chuck (Badge 139) sadistically told him he needed to tighten the handcuffs. I was not read my Miranda rights. By the time I arrived at the Police Department, my hands had turned blue, one of my arms had lost sensation, and severe indentations and red marks had formed on my wrists. I asked to have them photographed, but Sgt. Chuck refused; they were finally photographed six hours later with still notable marks. Their exchange was documented in Ofc. Mike Karcher (Badge 102)’s video recording, which I hope will not be lost.

When I was being padded down, no female officer was present. Sgt. Chuck, again sadistically, told the officer padding me to spread my legs wider. He forced my legs so wide, I thought I was going to lose balance and fall. I was fearful of how high Det. Cumming would go up my legs, but fortunately he kept his groping to just above the knees. He still touched my thighs, waist, and back without warning or explanation, which triggered the sexual abuse I suffered from my husband. The experience made me feel so harassed, helpless, and violated, my blood pressure spiked further, causing me to have a stiff neck and severe chest pain that radiated down my left arm (my blood pressure can be at the level of 220’s/160’s when these symptoms appear).

Sgt. Chuck is the same officer who sneeringly told my sister, Dr. Bandy Lee, over the phone that I was “safe and will call you when she is available”—even after she told him about my stress-induced, life-threatening medical condition that required a physician’s care. Little did she know there was not even a paramedic present but only internal people who measured an abnormally high blood pressure of 166/120, told me there was “no emergency” (even though I was approaching 180/120, which is potentially lethal), and tried to trick me into signing a medical care refusal form.

Finally, when I asked to use the bathroom, I was told that I could use only the toilet in the jail cell. I only saw that there were cameras exposing everything after using the toilet, and again I felt violated. Most disturbing was how I was treated as a nonhuman, by a Police Department that has not protected me from my husband’s violence, despite dozens of police reports, but has willingly and consistently done his bidding—as has Ofc. Anthony Mormino, who tried to falsely arrest me for “absconding” with my children on my assigned weekend with them, and falsely arrested two doctors who presented at the school to meet with the principal. When my husband lied to maliciously prosecute me, they were quick to serve me a summons without checking the facts, but would not charge him when his lies were exposed and the summons instantly dropped.

That I was held for an inordinate amount of time was confirmed when I overheard Ofc. Peter Youngbarg (Badge 105) complain: “Why are we spending so much time on this when it is not even a homicide case?” Most egregiously, this happened while I was experiencing the very symptoms my medical providers had repeatedly and critically warned me could lead to sudden death.

I ask that the Ridgewood Police Department be investigated, especially since news articles over the past several years show that I am not the first to complain of racial discrimination, excessive force, and needlessly prolonged detentions (which may be the reason Ridgewood Police lost its accreditation status).

Thank you for your kind attention, and please let me know if I could provide any additional information.

Sincerely,

Patricia Lee

Marks of injury six hours later, after almost being killed while in police custody under malicious prosecution.

*Impeachments of Family Court judges are a growing means of holding Family Court accountable. The petition to impeach the judge in Patricia Lee’s case, Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach her underling judge, Michael Antoniewicz, can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. She is also under separate federal criminal investigation. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their favoritism, coercion, and dirty money—such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations—as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority—such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order, suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court.