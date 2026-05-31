Family Court Violence

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The Ethics Newsletter's avatar
The Ethics Newsletter
10m

The same is true for state bar disciplinary offices. While many are applying the law and the so called "presumption of regularity" the Wyoming state bar disciplinary office has weaponized its power and is deleting evidence, requiring psychological exams with no basis or court order and vindictively prosecuting for years and their cabal of several crony judges and a MAGA state supreme court enable and keep secret the abuse. Lawyers are a self regulating profession. They are failing that mandate.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Family court survives because secrecy is its oxygen. Police reports disappear into procedural fog. School records get massaged. Appointees write reports no one outside the machine can inspect. Judges seal the damage and call it “protecting the child.” Meanwhile, mothers are arrested, physicians are handcuffed, evidence of abuse is buried, and children decline medically and academically while the adults responsible hide behind immunity. Dr. Lee’s account of Officer Mormino and Judge Gallina-Mecca is not just one local scandal. It is the architecture of family-court corruption nationwide. Epstein had files. Family court has files. The powerful always make sure we never see them.

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