Family Court Violence

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Helen Rebekah Garber's avatar
Helen Rebekah Garber
8h

As a healthcare provider myself, I am astounded at the unethical and rampant abuses that have become business as usual in the family court system.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

Here’s the uneasy reality: family court isn’t just opaque—it’s structurally hard to challenge. Decisions are discretionary, records are limited, and the same small network of professionals often circulates through case after case. That doesn’t prove wrongdoing—but it creates an environment where problems, if they exist, can persist without easy correction. When parents say they feel boxed out, ignored, or retaliated against, the instinct shouldn’t be to dismiss—it should be to examine how the system handles those claims. Because even the perception of unchecked authority in a system this powerful is a problem in itself.

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