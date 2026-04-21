The unspeakable crimes surrounding Jeffrey Epstein have shocked the globe for their depravity and their ultra-coordination with the highest authorities. I have testified on how Family Court crimes are even more pervasive and more deprave—involving even the sex trafficking of infants—but receive far less attention. The growing investigation into the Epstein scandal helps explain how the hidden Underworld of the Family Courts works and how they traffic close to 100,000 children to their torture, rape, battery, murder, and sex trafficking, year after year, in the United States alone—but manage to remain under the radar.

The New York Times recently published an article titled: “Elite Doctors Served Jeffrey Epstein while Treating His ‘Girls’.” Based on Department of Justice files, it uncovered a coterie of doctors who bent or broke their professional ethics codes, while providing medical services to the sex offender and the women and girls around him. Family Courts have similarly developed circles of not elite doctors—and usually not even doctors—but low-level “health professionals” who are perhaps more eager to violate ethics to “help” a child-trafficking enterprise for money.

I have been spotlighting New Jersey, one of the national epicenters of this organized crime, through the lens of Patricia Lee, whom many now dub, “the poster child” of Family Court violence. Over the next few days, I will review some of the major co-conspirators in her case. The vast enterprise of tightly-controlled Family Court violence is what creates the impression for the outside observer that, “It cannot possibly be this coordinated, and so something must be there” (for the Courts to have taken people’s children). But it is true. It is that coordinated, and the children they steal to sell to their abuse, torture, and murder are often ripped from the most loving, stable, empathic, and previously-successful parents.

The story below is about children’s “therapist”, Barbara Maurer—the first of many who assisted in the trafficking of Patricia Lee’s children to their abuser, Alan T. Chan—who covered up signs of abuse and went as far as falsely to imprison the children if they refused her “therapy”. Patricia Lee almost died during a probable cause hearing against her this past week. The entire municipal court witnessed, before their eyes, how this case caused stress-induced, lethal-level blood pressures (210/130 mmHg by sphygmomanometer) and total-body paralysis, so that she could not leave the courthouse for several hours (her paralytic symptoms during life-threatening malignant hypertension are the reason she has come to require round-the-clock supervision, and the muscle contractions from stress are what collapsed her left knee, for which she now needs two canes to walk). Before Family Court, she had perfect physical and psychological health and was playing tennis three times a week.

Below is Patricia Lee’s complaint, submitted in August 2025:

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

I. Introduction

Barbara Maurer, while serving as a court-mandated therapist for my children between March 2021 and February 2022, against my objections, committed acts constituting felony criminal offenses under the laws of New Jersey and the United States.

II. Factual Allegations

Failure to Report Child Abuse as Mandated Reporter (N.J.S.A. 9:6-8.10; 2C:33-2)

Ms. Maurer’s conduct effectively enabled the children’s abuser to kidnap and to conceal them, despite multiple warnings from renowned forensic psychiatrists diagnosing the children’s father, Alan T. Chan, as a dangerous psychopath, unfit to parent. She showed a 180-degree reversal when Mr. Chan told her he would be paying the bills and had the Family Court mandate her. She subsequently cut off all communication with me, my children’s primary caregiver and her initial sole contact. Despite reports of “strident emotional outbursts” and suicidal ideation of the children following therapy sessions, she failed to report suspected abuse as mandated by law. Since this Failure to Report charge is part of associated felony charges such as co-conspiracy in Kidnapping, it should be treated as a criminal, not a disorderly, offense—with a five (5)-year, not one (1)-year, statute of limitations. Endangering the Welfare of a Child (N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4)

Ms. Maurer had a legal duty of care but instead caused harm to my children by facilitating their abuse and neglect, and refusing to address or even to acknowledge repeated reports of their suicidal ideations, expressed since December 2020 for M.C. and since May 2021 for B.C., ultimately leading to their suicide attempt in July 2021. Conspiracy (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2)

Ms. Maurer conspired with Mr. Chan and the children’s guardian ad litem, Evelyn Nissirios, to cover up child abuse, tamper with evidence, obstruct justice, and eventually to allow Mr. Chan to kidnap and conceal my children for almost four (4) years. Obstruction of Justice and Aiding Custodial Interference (N.J.S.A. 2C:29-1; 2C:13-4; 2C:2-6)

By concealing evidence of abuse and refusing to communicate with me, the children’s primary caregiver at the time, Ms. Maurer enabled Mr. Chan’s unlawful abduction and isolation from me for almost four (4) years, during which I would not be able to see or hear from them, even for one (1) minute. False Imprisonment (N.J.S.A. 2C:13-3)

On at least one (1) occasion, Ms. Maurer locked my children in her office waiting area to coerce therapy upon them against their will, which traumatized them and caused them to cry. Ms. Nissirios was informed, and yet suppressed the incident and continued to return the children to Ms. Maurer. Ms. Maurer was subsequently investigated by her Licensing Board and the Attorney General’s Office, adjudged guilty, and removed from the case.

III. Charges Requested

I request that the appropriate prosecutorial authority file the following charges against Barbara A. Maurer:

1. Failure to Report Child Abuse (N.J.S.A. 9:6-8.10; 9:6-8.14)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4) Conspiracy (N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2) Obstruction of Justice and Aiding Custodial Interference (N.J.S.A. 2C:29-1; 2C:13-4; 2C:2-6) False Imprisonment (N.J.S.A. 2C:13-3)

The way in which this case was prefixed for dismissal was that it came to municipal court with all serious charges omitted, so that only the charge of Failure to Report Child Abuse would be before the judge. Without the serious charges, Failure to Report by itself has a one-year statute of limitations, and thus would make dismissal obligatory on technical grounds. Not only should the prosecutor have known this, but it was expressly stated in the Complaint. It is a common tactic of the Family Courts: not to have anything rejected outright, but to open and shut a case that is predetermined to fail, giving people the runaround (through the illusion that access to justice is available, when all doors are in fact closed), and in this case, needlessly endangering people’s lives.

*Impeachments of Family Court judges are a growing means of holding Family Court accountable. The petition to impeach the judge in Patricia Lee’s case, Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. The petition to impeach her underling judge, Michael Antoniewicz, can be signed here. Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment is now with the New Jersey Senate, and articles are already being drafted. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their favoritism, coercion, and dirty money — such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations — as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority — such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court.