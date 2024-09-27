I was first alarmed when I served as an expert witness for a Family Court case in the Midwest, and a beautiful, sensitive four-year-old girl was allowed to be brutalized by her sexually assaultive father. There were four medical professionals confirming sexual assault and rape, and finally a rape kit returned positive. Yet, Child Protective Services (CPS) called this “insufficient evidence”! Instead, the stronger the evidence, both Family Court and CPS came down harder on the mother, until she lost custody altogether. The child — now permanently “sold” to a depraved and perverted man as a sexual slave — is as good as “soul murdered,” to use Leonard Shengold’s phrase. This would become the first of 39 out of the 40 Family Court cases in which I served as a expert witness, where the results would be as predictable as identical: the violent abuser gets sole custody, and the nurturing parent loses all contact by the time Family Court is through with the case. Every one of these cases, if in criminal court and not in the secret, Star Chambers of “sealed” Family Court, the child predator would have been convicted “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Soul murder is worse than bodily murder, my patient population — violent offenders in maximum-security prisons — tell me. They mutilate themselves to lessen the pain, as they call themselves, “walking tombs.” Now, having set foot in the Family Courts (not an easy task), I am witnessing this damaged population in formation, a third of whom will become violent themselves to cope with the trauma they have endured. In the above case, Family Court had the choice to allow the girl to continue to thrive and blossom under her mother, as she had despite the abuse. Instead, it made the deliberate choice to consign the child to a “living hell,” or to unspeakable suffering and a life worse than death — and this is what Family Courts do to 160 children a day in this United States of Abuse. The reason? I am told that this is the biggest revenue source for the 50- to 175-billion-dollar Family Court industry. What I see in the actual courtrooms is a perpetrator class in black robes.

Now there are concrete studies showing that Family Court judges intend this destruction of children. A study from the University of Manchester aptly calls it, “‘Let’s excuse abusive men from abusing and enable sexual abuse’: Child sexual abuse investigations in England’s private family courts” (the U.K. government recently forced Family Courts to open to reporters and researchers, which is why we are hearing more from that side of the Atlantic, even though the U.S. invented the approach). However, this what I see every day. Below is another, clear-cut case whose evidence I personally examined as an expert witness. In addition to listening to the mother’s very credible interview, I encourage the reader to read more about her here, here, and here. Her reports are very valuable and rare, since Family Courts get away with what they do by destroying witnesses and silencing reporters.

Family Court-persecuted parents are almost always good if not excellent parents….

[I apologize that the rest of this article, citing another article about a specific case, had to be removed because of ongoing threats by the Family Courts.]