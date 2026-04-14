The following letter was sent to the chair, the vice chair, and all members of the New Jersey Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct:

Dear Hon. Messano, Hon. Curio, and Members of the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct:

I write to request a formal investigation into the conduct of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca of the Bergen County Family Court, in the context of a referral for her impeachment.

This request arises from serious concerns regarding patterns of judicial conduct that, if substantiated, may constitute significant violations of judicial ethics, abuse of authority, violations of the New Jersey Criminal Code, and failure to safeguard the welfare of children and litigants appearing before her court.

The New Jersey Senate, to which her impeachment petition has been forwarded with the signatures of over 3,500 petitioners, is alarmed to learn that the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct has not opened an investigation of her, despite repeated allegations involving severe harm to families and children within matters under her jurisdiction. Indeed, over an extended period, there has been a concerning lack of meaningful accountability, including by this oversight body, in extremely troubling ways. These concerns include the potential misuse of judicial authority, disregard for credible evidence of harm, retaliation against witnesses, and actions that may have contributed to unsafe if not deadly outcomes for vulnerable individuals. The Senate president’s office has therefore urged that this Committee open an investigation first.

I have witnessed firsthand actions on the part of Judge Gallina-Mecca that have directly endangered a family member — my sister — in ways that certainly would have caused her demise, had I not intervened as a physician and an expert witness with some familiarity with the court system. Judge Gallina-Mecca’s alarming behavior also caused me to become an unwitting expert of sorts on the family courts, by researching and learning about the terrible injustices and human rights abuses that are occurring through this clandestine branch of the judicial system — for profits of up to 175 billion dollars per year. As a result, I have been testifying for or advising nine different state legislatures and three different national governments on the need for family court reform, if not abolition.

Public confidence in the judiciary depends on the assurance that allegations of misconduct — especially those involving the welfare of children — are actually addressed and not simply covered up. New Jersey is quickly becoming one of the most notorious states in the Union, and Bergen County the most notorious county within New Jersey State. I therefore urge the Committee to initiate a comprehensive investigation into Judge Gallina-Mecca. Such an investigation is essential not only to determine the facts, but also to ensure that appropriate oversight mechanisms function as intended. Findings from such an inquiry would further allow for other entities, such as the New Jersey Legislature, to do their jobs.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and for your commitment to upholding the integrity of the judiciary.

Respectfully submitted,

Bandy Lee, M.D., M.Div.

Enclosures:

Petition with 3,580 Signatures

Seven Sample Affidavits

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One Sample Affidavit of Those Submitted:

May 30, 2025

AFFIDAVIT FOR JUDGE JANE GALLINA-MECCA’S IMPEACHMENT

I, Patricia J. Lee, duly sworn upon oath, declare the following statement is true to the best of my knowledge:

1. This Affidavit Complaint is submitted as a sworn statement in support of impeachment proceedings against Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca for conduct that constitutes clear and sustained violations of the New Jersey Code of Judicial Conduct, as well as the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the New Jersey Constitution, and numerous international human rights treaties to which the United States is a signatory. These violations, primarily relating to the matter of Chan v. Lee, Docket FM-02–754–21, are supported by substantial and documented evidence of judicial bias, due process violations, procedural irregularities, and consistent statutory breaches that undermine public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.

EX-PARTE COMMUNICATION AND JUDICIAL MISCONDUCT

2. On November 12, 2021, Judge Gallina-Mecca conducted an illegal, ex-parte conference with Plaintiff Alan T. Chan (“Father”) and Guardian ad Litem (“GAL”) Evelyn Nissirios, in which I, Defendant in this matter, and my counsel were not notified or permitted to attend. This unauthorized communication resulted in the immediate and indefinite removal of my children from my full-time custody, without due process or any stated cause.

3. Prior to this, I had submitted a first-time request for an adjournment due to a life-threatening medical emergency. Supporting documentation included a physician’s letter, emergency room records showing lethal-level blood pressures, and a history of life-threatening harassment by Father. Judge Gallina-Mecca denied this request for adjournment but, being fully aware of my life-threatening condition, used it as an “opportunity” for Father’s long-planned attempted murder, by approving a police raid.

4. The police raid was to seize my children and to transfer full custody to Father, based on an ex-parte order:

- Without warning or notice.

- Without legal basis, cause, or any finding of fact regarding my fitness as a parent.

- Without a single allegation against my parenting, under which my children thrived, as documented in expert reports, medical records, academic records, and third-party observations.

- Ignoring Father’s recent history of violence (just four months prior, he was on a restraining order for smashing my son’s head against a window, almost crushing his skull, the same way he previously did against my infant daughter, throwing her to fall head first onto a concrete floor).

- Ignoring the first highly-credentialed forensic expert, who already submitted a report that Father is a danger to his children (eventually, there would be six world-renowned experts making the same medical warning).

- Ignoring the first two (2) psychiatric experts, having conducted extensive collateral interviews, who already concluded that I possess “exceptional talent in parenting” (eventually, there would be eleven psychiatric experts of the same medical consensus, all suppressed by Judge Gallina-Mecca). GAL Nissirios, who helped suppress the reports, facilitated the violent custody transfer through six hundred (600) lies and acts of perjury in Judge Gallina-Mecca’s court.

- For the entire four-and-a-half (4.5)-year litigation, there would be no plenary hearing, no admission of evidence or witnesses, and no allowance of access to a single court transcript or other critical documents, such as secret orders to arrest others who try to defend me — all concealed under another, secretly-issued “sealing order” without due process.

5. A repeated and troubling pattern of simultaneous late appearances to court (usually down to the minute) and further evidence of ex-parte communications between Father and Judge Gallina-Mecca, has persisted over more than four and a half (4.5) years. Finally, based on the forced custody transfer, Judge Gallina-Mecca would award Father child support, legal fees, all marital assets, and the house, without ever holding an evidentiary hearing where I was permitted to be present (even the divorce hearing was done ex parte, in my absence).

HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AND THE ENDANGERMENT OF LIVES

6. Since the start of this litigation, I have suffered ten (10) medically-documented brushes with death, necessitating eight (8) hospitalizations and one (1) intensive care unit (ICU) admission, all directly linked to the stress brought on by ongoing judicial misconduct in this matter. I went from perfect health to requiring round-the-clock care and 24-hour supervision and having to walk with two (2) canes, after suffering stress-related muscle contraction and collapse of a knee, permanent brain damage and memory problems from the lethal-level high blood pressure episodes, and a diagnosis of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD). These diagnoses were made after Father’s litigation abuse began through enlistment of Judge Gallina-Mecca’s assistance, not before. Prior to entry into Judge Gallina-Mecca’s court, I had superior health and superb performance, having held multiple, nationally high-profile leadership positions.

7. During my most recent ICU admission, five (5) specialists confirmed that there was only one (1) solution to my constant, life-threatening risk for stroke or heart attack: “justice”. However, it is the one (1) thing that has eluded me in Judge Gallina-Mecca’s court — and her intentional aggravation of my medical condition, in co-conspiracy with Alan T. Chan, who has a history of domestic violence and multiple restraining orders, and removal of usual protective mechanisms through abuse of authority, I have now sustained irreparable injuries.

8. Not only that, my life continues to remain in danger. In her divorce judgment, issued after preventing my attendance at trial, she ordered that I keep my one-million-dollar life insurance, with Father as beneficiary, even after the divorce. At the same time, she awarded him with the marital home — which he abandoned four (4) years ago, and at which I have been continually residing for the past ten (10) years — which seven (7) treating physicians and consulting experts explicitly stated should not be changed until I am fully recovered from my ICU admission, or I could die. Additionally, one of the reasons I have been unable to recuperate since my ICU admission is because of his constant harassment, such as coming by and smashing up the property on January 31, 2025, which caused him to be placed under another temporary restraining order (TRO). Yet, Judge Gallina-Mecca’s relentless pursuit of my eviction, by marshals if necessary — overruling my offer to buy out his half of the house (not to mention that he owes my family almost twice the fully equity of the house!) — constitutes “attempted murder,” according to medical and legal experts.

9. My children are in even greater danger. I have been prevented from seeing or hearing from them for even one (1) minute since their violent abduction, despite my having been their primary caregiver since birth. Their perfect health and school attendance precipitously declined, as they ceased to grow physically (medical experts call it, “extreme failure to thrive”) and missed almost half of school. A world-renowned expert on violence and consultant to the United Nations (UN), the U.S. Supreme Court, and the International Criminal Court reviewed my children’s medical records in April 2022 and formally concluded that my children were victims of Father’s torture. Despite being presented with his expert analysis, which the medical director of Physicians for Human Rights reviewed and confirmed, Judge Gallina-Mecca refused to respond but rather arrested the expert, along with my sister, Dr. Bandy Lee, for trying to make a legally-mandated report.

Judge Gallina-Mecca’s actions, both through omission and commission, constitute a grave threat to my life and may warrant charges of attempted murder or criminal facilitation in this context.

Signed, Patricia Lee

Subscribed and sworn to before me, a notary public, on this 30th day of May, 2025.

*The petition impeach Family Court Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca is still collecting signatures here. The petition to impeach Family Court Judge Michael Antoniewicz, her subordinate who is next, can be signed here. Family Court appointees (co-conspirators) will also be placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for attempting to suppress exposure of Family Court.