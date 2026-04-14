Family Court Violence

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is the core problem with family court—too much power, not enough accountability. When judges operate behind closed doors with minimal oversight, the risk isn’t just bad decisions—it’s unchecked abuse of authority. If even a fraction of these allegations are true, that demands immediate, serious investigation. Not delay. Not deflection. Justice systems depend on trust, and trust depends on transparency and consequences. Without that, people aren’t just frustrated—they’re endangered. The question isn’t whether judges deserve independence—they do. The question is whether that independence has crossed into impunity. And if it has, the system isn’t protecting families—it’s failing them.

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Michael Volpe's avatar
Michael Volpe
36m

Judicial oversight boards rarely do anything, hopefully this one will be different.

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