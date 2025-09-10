*Please join me and Bruce Fein, Esq., if you can—on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., in Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Room 108, Hackensack, NJ.

What is happening on September 12, 2025? I will be on trial for daring to expose the human rights abuses of Family Court.

Case history: Evelyn Nissirios, former “guardian ad litem” for Patricia Lee’s children, took out a protective order against me for my Free Speech rights, in criticizing her fraud, perjury, and broader violence against children tied to a multi-billion-dollar industry (essentially, trafficking children away from their loving parents to their abusive parents for profit). She alleged “harassment” and “stalking” for speech she needed to look up the Internet to find.

Other characters: I accused Judge Michael Antoniewicz, who granted the absurd “protective order,” of doing the bidding of his superior, Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca. Judge Gallina-Mecca has been trying to suppress my speech for years (for example, she ordered a prominent magazine to “unpublish” my interviews but was instead rebuked for violating the U.S. Constitution). Judge Antoniewicz insisted this case had nothing to do with Judge Gallina-Mecca.

Almost immediately after he made this categorical statement, audio recordings were found apparently to be tampered with to remove incriminating evidence—accompanied by Judge Gallina-Mecca’s signed “protective order,” prohibiting their release! This unequivocally proved her involvement.

Federal lawsuit: Bruce Fein, Esq., filed for me a federal lawsuit in the District Court of New Jersey, for violations of Free Speech and Due Process. Ordinarily, a judge under a civil rights litigation recuses himself, since bias would be inevitable. An ordinary judge also postpones proceedings until the federal case is adjudicated, to avoid duplication. Finally, a decent judge does not issue “protective orders” for criticism of government—which is the very reason for the creation of the First Amendment! Judge Antoniewicz showed no concern for the Constitution or any law, but snickered and sneered, seemingly assured his colleagues would cover for him.