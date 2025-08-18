The Unconscionable and Intolerable Story of What has been Done to Patricia Lee and Her Children:

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ — Thousands of citizens nationwide are following the unfolding crisis surrounding Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, widely described by advocates as one of the most abusive and corrupt judges currently on the bench. Her record has sparked outrage for consistent patterns of serious judicial abuse, ethical misconduct, and repeated disregard for constitutional rights.

One of the most urgent cases is that of Patricia Lee, her children, and her sister Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a world-renowned forensic psychiatrist. Despite years of efforts to protect her family, Patricia Lee has been trapped in a system that methodically denies her due process. Judge Gallina-Mecca holds secret hearings in Patricia Lee’s absence, withholds audio recordings and transcripts from her, and even fails to notify her of life-changing decisions made about her in her absence. These include her custody, divorce, and eviction trials, and most recently the hearing that authorized her removal by force.

These actions have produced catastrophic results: Patricia Lee’s abusive ex-husband, a violent criminal and twice-federally-adjudicated financial fraudster, has been awarded sole custody, child support, all marital assets, his legal fees, the marital home, and even control of Patricia Lee’s life insurance policy. Eviction from her residence of 10 years is now imminent—despite medical evidence that displacement could be life-threatening.

This case illustrates a broader pattern of judicial misconduct that has devastated countless families across New Jersey. Public demand for accountability is rising sharply, with more than 3,000 petitioners calling for Judge Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment.

Dr. Lee has most recently testified before legislatures in Arizona and Idaho, warning of the dangers of unchecked judicial authority and its devastating impact on children, families, and public trust in our justice system. Judge Gallina-Mecca has responded by attempting to silence her under threat of contempt, fines, and imprisonment—flagrantly violating core First Amendment protections.

Resources:

· Arizona Testimony of Dr. Lee

· Idaho Testimony of Dr. Lee

· ImpeachMecca.org

· AlanTChan.com

Only public outcry can save Patricia Lee and her children from her murderously violent, extremely abusive, and diagnosed psychopathic former husband, whom Judge Gallina-Mecca is protecting and enriching. For this reason, a special website detailing his dangerousness and publicizing the evidence that was barred from Judge Gallina-Mecca’s courtroom, as well as more giving reasons for the impeachment of a blatantly corrupt judge who has caused immense harm, has been set up at AlanTChan.com.

Media Contact:

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

BandyLee.com

Phone: 917-328-2492

Email: bandy@bandylee.com