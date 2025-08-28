Summary Video: The Archetypal and Insufferable Acts being Committed in the So-Called ‘Family Courts’:

NATIONWIDE — A landmark national conference on Family Courts will take place this fall in Washington, DC, convened by Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a renowned forensic psychiatrist, violence expert, and public health advocate, alongside other leading academics, journalists, and survivors of the harm and injustice Family Courts inflict on children and families across the country. The event builds on the national momentum of a growing body of legislatures holding official hearings about the national crisis of the Family Courts.

The morning session will be held in the Ballroom of the National Press Club, where Dr. Lee has previously organized major national events. One was broadcast for its full three hours on C-SPAN, while another was featured full-page in Politico. Following opening remarks, Dr. Lee will deliver a keynote presentation on the case of her sister, Patricia Lee, and how her two children came to be exposed to unspeakable and unnecessary violence, because of grave judicial misconduct. Now, impeachment proceedings against the judge, Jane Gallina-Mecca, led by famed Washington Constitutional attorney Bruce Fein, are underway.

The afternoon session will move to Capitol Hill, where members of Congress are expected to attend. Members of the national press are anticipated to cover the event. The conference is intended to lay the foundation for a full Congressional Hearing on Family Courts, now being pursued with the support of legislators from states across the country. Many of the legislatures have already held or will be holding hearings on the widespread abuse, systemic injustice, and the silencing of victims of violence in the Family Courts.

“This conference will bring long-hidden truths into the open,” says Dr. Lee. “It is about in a system that, instead of protecting the most vulnerable and innocent members of society, has preyed upon them.”

Dr. Lee, who has most recently testified before the Arizona and Idaho legislatures, has warned of the devastating impacts of unchecked judicial authority.

The case of Patricia Lee and her children exemplifies the broader crisis: Judge Gallina-Mecca has shielded and enriched an abuser—Alan T. Chan, a man documented to be psychopathic, violently abusive, and homicidal—while stripping the protective mother of custody and evicting her from her home. Over 3,000 petitioners have already called for Judge Gallina-Mecca’s impeachment.

