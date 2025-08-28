Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Dotson's avatar
Matthew Dotson
21h

"Enemy attack on U.S. soil"...perpetrated by the very actors you fight in a system designed to DARVO citizens and that provides a self-afirming pathway to controlling the people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcy Reed's avatar
Marcy Reed
21h

Court appointed medical guardian Melanie Constantino is ignoring the abuse and neglect of a male child in Newark New Jersey. Her law offices are in Hackensack, New Jersey !!!! If this 15-year-old child perishes she is also to blame!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Family Court Violence
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture