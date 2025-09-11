Trial Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Room 108, Hackensack, NJ (before Judge Michael Antoniewicz)

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES / — On September 12, 2025, foremost Constitutional attorney Bruce Fein, Esq., once on a short-list of potential nominees to the United States Supreme Court and who has served at some of the highest levels of government, is traveling from Washington to appear in New Jersey Superior Court. He will be observing the trial of acclaimed forensic psychiatrist and violence expert, Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who faces serious unconstitutional sanctions, contempt orders, and possible imprisonment for exercising her First Amendment rights.

Dr. Lee’s “offense” is simply exercising her Constitutional rights to write and speak about fraud, corruption, and human rights violations in Bergen County Family Court. Pending before Judge Michael Antoniewicz, the case centers on retaliatory gag orders and sanctions designed to intimidate and silence her.

“It is little known that women and children are more likely to die upon entering Family Court than if they had not,” Dr. Lee states. “Mothers who lose custody of their children, for example, are twelve times more likely to die in ten years. Almost a thousand children are documented to have been murdered in the context of Family Court, with many of them knowingly facilitated. Shocking judicial abuses are being covered up through secrecy.”

A distinguished psychiatrist who served on the faculties of Yale and Harvard, Dr. Lee is recognized worldwide for her research on violence and public health. Her work has brought national attention to threats to democracy and constitutional governance.

In April 2025, Fein filed a federal lawsuit on Dr. Lee’s behalf, asserting violations of her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights through unlawful gag orders, protective orders, and sanctions. Attorney Fein, who has played key roles in impeaching three U.S. presidents, is preparing the articles of impeachment against Chief Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca of New Jersey Family Court.

Dr. Lee, who helped bring national attention to major issues of public health concern in the past, will hold a major National Press Club and Congressional conference on Family Court violence in Washington, DC, in October. Her prior conferences have drawn national coverage from C-SPAN, a full-page in Politico, and leading experts from across the country.

*In-person attendance only. Please note that there will be filming on site.

Resources:

· Arizona Testimony of Dr. Lee

· Idaho Testimony of Dr. Lee

· ImpeachMecca.org

· AlanTChan.com

Media Contact:

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

BandyLee.com

Phone: 917-328-2492

Email: bandy@bandylee.com