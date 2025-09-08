Trial Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Room 108, Hackensack, NJ (before Judge Michael Antoniewicz)

“Free Speech, our First Amendment defense against abuses of power, is under assault by the Family Courts, as they rely on secrecy for their grave human rights violations.”

— Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ — On September 12, 2025, celebrated constitutional attorney Bruce Fein, Esq., once on a short-list of potential nominees to the United States Supreme Court and who has served at some of the highest levels of government, is traveling from Washington to appear in New Jersey Superior Court.

He will be observing the trial of famed forensic psychiatrist and violence expert, Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who faces sanctions for speaking publicly about Family Court fraud, human rights violations, and abuse of process. Dr. Lee’s case, pending before Judge Michael Antoniewicz, stems from unconstitutional gag orders and retaliatory sanctions that attempt to silence her writings about systemic abuses in Bergen County Family Court.

“It is little known that women and children are more likely to die upon entering Family Court than if they had not,” according to Dr. Lee. “Mothers who lose custody of their children, for example, are twelve times more likely to die in the next ten years. Almost a thousand children are documented to have been murdered in the context of Family Court, with many of the murders knowingly facilitated. These judicial abuses are a national emergency.”

This Friday, Dr. Lee expects to be fined again for over 7000 dollars and potentially to face imprisonment for her attempts to inform the public. In April 2025, Attorney Fein filed an amended federal lawsuit on behalf of Dr. Lee, defending her First Amendment right to free speech and Fourteenth Amendment right to due process, citing unlawful prior restraints, protective orders, and sanctions imposed without constitutional basis.

Dr. Lee, who helped bring national attention to issues of public health concern in the past, will be holding a National Press Club conference on Family Court violence this October. Attorney Fein, who helped impeach three U.S. presidents, is now drafting the articles of impeachment for Chief Judge of Family Court Jane Gallina-Mecca, who is currently being referred to the New Jersey Senate for impeachment.

Resources:

· Arizona Testimony of Dr. Lee

· Idaho Testimony of Dr. Lee

· ImpeachMecca.org

· AlanTChan.com

Media Contact:

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

BandyLee.com

Phone: 917-328-2492

Email: bandy@bandylee.com