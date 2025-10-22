NATIONWIDE — For the first time, a major national conference will address the widespread yet largely unrecognized epidemic of violence arising from our Family Courts. This historic event will take place at the National Press Club Ballroom in Washington, DC, on November 11, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m.

One of the nation’s most celebrated constitutional and human rights attorneys, Bruce Fein, Esq., will give the keynote address. Acclaimed forensic psychiatrist, Bandy Lee, M.D., now chief medical officer of the Institute of Forensic Science—an organization dedicated to introducing rigorous scientific standards to Family Court proceedings—is organizing the event. Speakers and an anticipated large audience will be coming from all over the country, including key legislators from multiple states, journalists, medical and legal experts, and former child victims of Family Court.

Registration is available on Eventbrite, and members of the media are strongly encouraged to attend. Interviews with speakers and arrangements for post-event dinner participation can be coordinated upon request.

The conference factually and scientifically exposes the deadly epidemic that is raging throughout the country, largely hidden from public view. Widespread judicial criminality, systemic corruption, and grave constitutional and human rights violations have made Family Courts the center of thousands of documented child deaths, suicides of countless children and parents, and devastating harm to millions of American families.

As Dr. Lee has stated: “Courts are open in a democracy for a reason. Family Courts’ ability to impose gag orders, court seals, and other First Amendment violations at will has given rise to a rampant abuse industry.”

A national spotlight on the issue is long overdue. The practice of forcibly abducting children from their stable, loving, and nurturing homes and handing them to their rapists, batterers, traffickers, and murderers for profit—and then concealing these acts by silencing and retaliating against victims who speak up—is so widespread, it has become a nationwide scourge.

The conference is intended to lay the foundation for a full Congressional Hearing on Family Court abuses. It builds on the momentum of a growing body of state legislatures holding official hearings on the human toll of the Family Courts. As Family Court victims recognize that they are not alone and come forward in unprecedented ways, and as the public increasingly sees the shocking scale and spread of this humanitarian crisis, it has become urgent to underscore the need for a Uniform Family Court Code.

As an expert witness in over 70 Family Court cases in 30 states, Dr. Lee has testified before nine state legislatures on the catastrophic consequences of secret courts, where judicial impunity thrives and injustice reigns. Here is just a sampling:

She has also described an archetypal Family Court judge, Jane Gallina-Mecca, whose removal has been demanded by over 3300 petitioners, and whose articles of impeachment will be drafted by Attorney Bruce Fein, who helped impeach three U.S. presidents:

An update on her case will be presented at the conference.

Media Contact:

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

BandyLee.com

Phone: 917-328-2492

Email: bandy@bandylee.com