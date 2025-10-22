Family Court Violence

EG
1d

Thank you for making the conference available and for the tireless efforts in educating the public about such a crucial human rights issue.

Maria
1d

This is happening across the country, from first hand experience, two “judges” are doing this in Michigan: 6th Circuit court in Oakland County, coincidentally where the children of the snow rapes and murderers of children happened decades ago, when then prosecutor Brooks Patterson “couldn’t find the killers”. The two judges today are Lisa Gorcyca and Lisa Langton. They facilitated the abuse, trafficking, and hiding rape and death threats of my son in case number 2016-847920-DM. Appelate attorney Anne L. Argiroff won a case against Gorcyca stating in Appelate court that this is the bulk of cases for appease attorneys in Michigan - judges ruling without evidence review in custody cases. And she’s right. No judges want to review the evidence, in my sons case - rape and abuse and trafficking and death threats - and they aid in this process against the constitutional rights of safety for children, thus subverting it and creating case law that protects more pedophiles and child abusers.

More evidence can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18MOGLC0KrbvxX_5hb9yVi5VtWOaZGWR5

I pray my son and other kids can be saved.

