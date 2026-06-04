A copy of the following statement was sent to me, and excerpts are reprinted here with permission, since it compellingly illustrates a common — if not near-universal — experience of Family Court victims. My more than two decades of specializing in treating violent offenders have taught me that the last thing you do with violent perpetrators is to fail to hold them accountable — which they take as a license to amplify their violence a hundredfold. Family Courts do worse: they derive their profits form not only exonerating but selling “legal” cover to the most unscrupulous, most dangerous, and most violently criminal elements in society. By overwhelmingly giving perpetrators custody — even sole custody — of their child victims, in the form of a modern-day child slave trade, while facilitating the violence, even murder, against protective parents, Family Courts are perhaps one of the greatest public health threats to our society today, causing massive trauma, suffering, and countless preventable homicides and suicides.

[My comments are inserted in brackets, replacing the Family Court victim’s highly credible and meticulous documentation, in part for her protection.]

SUPPLEMENTAL PERSONAL IMPACT STATEMENT

The Human Cost of Systemic Judicial Failure

Submitted as Supplemental Evidence to the Formal Systemic Complaint

PREAMBLE…

The formal complaints filed against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District, the Honorable Jennifer L. Fleet, and the Honorable Jonathan Rex Marvel document the legal and procedural failures of this jurisdiction’s justice system. But legal language alone cannot capture what those failures have cost me as a human being — as a mother, a survivor, and a woman who has done everything right and been failed at every turn.

This supplemental statement exists to give voice to that cost. It draws upon the lived truths of narcissistic abuse survivorship and the documented reality of what happens when the systems built to protect victims instead protect abusers. Every word below reflects my personal experience. Every truth expressed here is backed by the evidentiary record submitted alongside this complaint.

I am not a bitter ex-wife. I am not overwhelmed because I cannot handle what has been done to me. I am overwhelmed because I have handled all of it — alone, without institutional support…. That is the reality of surviving narcissistic abuse while the systems designed to stop it choose, again and again, to look away.

I. THE NATURE OF WHAT WAS DONE TO ME

Narcissistic abuse … is psychological destruction carried out over months and years through a calculated pattern of manipulation, control, humiliation, and terror. It is designed to be invisible — to outside observers, to law enforcement, and to courts. Most people cannot comprehend it. Only those who have lived it truly understand what it does to a person.

“Being psychologically destroyed for months or years by something most people cannot comprehend, while knowing it’s one of the worst things you’ve ever lived through, and constantly feeling unseen or misunderstood except by other survivors.”

That is my experience. That is what S.J. does to me. And that is what this jurisdiction’s justice system compounded when it chose, repeatedly, to dismiss the evidence, dismiss the charges, and dismiss me.

The abuse did not end when our mere 5 years of marriage did. It escalated. It followed me across state lines. It found new tools in the family court system, in attorney relationships, in ‘volunteering’ at school events, in photographing my home, in using our children as instruments of surveillance and coercion. It was — and the California courts said so explicitly — pernicious, malevolent, creative, and calculating.

And for years, not one institution in Charlotte-Mecklenburg did anything meaningful to stop it.

II. WHAT THE SYSTEM SHOULD HAVE UNDERSTOOD

The Family Court system, the District Attorney, the police, and the presiding judges had a responsibility to understand who they were dealing with — both the abuser and the victim. They failed that responsibility in ways that are specific, documentable, and devastating.

A. A Protective Parent Is Not a Bitter Ex

“A protective mother documenting patterns is not the same thing as a bitter ex making accusations.”

Every report I made was documented. Every charge filed was supported by probable cause — the District Attorney’s Office itself found sufficient evidence to bring charges before later dismissing them without explanation. Every court order I cited was real, certified, and enforceable. The California Court of Appeals upheld my lifetime restraining order. Judge Henderson rejected the false emergency custody motion outright during my abuser’s maniacal second smear campaign against me.

And yet at every turn, the assumption embedded in this jurisdiction’s response to me was that I was a scorned woman, an unreliable narrator, a problem to be managed rather than a victim to be protected. That assumption is not only wrong — it is dangerous. It allowed a documented abuser to walk free, commit perjury under oath, and continue to terrorize me and our children….

B. The Safety of Survivors Must Come Before the Rights of Abusers

“The Family Court System needs to make the safety of domestic abuse survivors and their children a priority — not the rights of the abuser as a parent.”

Judge Jonathan Rex Marvel’s conduct exemplifies precisely this inversion of priorities. Rather than enforcing my custody provisions within my lifetime Domestic Violence Restraining Order — a permanent order upheld by the California Court of Appeals and enforceable in all 50 states under the Violence Against Women Act — he acted outside his jurisdiction to undermine it. He shamed me. He returned my abuser to me. He prioritized Mr. J.’s claims as a parent over my established rights as a protected victim.

This is not a close call. It is not a matter of judicial discretion. A permanent restraining order issued after a full hearing, affirmed on appeal (AFTER HAVING MOVED AND RESIDED HERE FOR THREE YEARS), and certified for interstate enforcement is not something a family court judge may simply choose to disregard. When he did so, he placed me and my children in danger. The subsequent escalation of Mr. J.’s conduct — the stalking, the surveillance, the felony charges, the perjury — is the direct and foreseeable result of the message this system sent: that his access matters more than my safety.

C. There Is a Fundamental Difference Between Two Types of Parents

“A protective parent will sacrifice everything to protect their children. A narcissistic parent will sacrifice everyone, even their own children, to protect their own interests. They are not cut from the same cloth.”

This distinction is critical and it was ignored by every institution named in this complaint. Mr. J. has used our children as pawns throughout this litigation — deploying them to call me and have me call the Magistrate’s office to demand I withdraw charges while he sat in jail, influencing them to stop therapy, signing up to ‘volunteer’ at their school events to surveil me, and weaponizing their counselor’s affidavit before she withdrew it in disgust.

I have sacrificed financially, professionally, emotionally, and physically to protect my children from harm. I have done so while being placed on a ‘No Issue’ warrants list at my abuser’s request. I have done so while being denied access to prosecutors. I have done so while watching judge after judge treat Mr. J. as a co-equal party in a high-conflict divorce rather than what the evidence shows him to be: a documented abuser, a convicted contemnor, a perjurer, and a man California courts called an “unabashed, despicable fraudster.”

I am not asking this system to take my word for who we each are. I am asking it to read its own records.

III. THE COST OF BEING UNSEEN IN A SYSTEM THAT SHOULD SEE YOU

There is a particular cruelty in being a survivor who has done everything right. I documented. I filed. I preserved evidence. I obtained a lifetime restraining order across state lines. I hired attorneys. I went to the police. I went to the police again. I begged CMPD to forward evidence to a DA who would not meet with me. I attended every hearing. I presented certified court records from two states….

I have never stopped functioning. I have never stopped fighting. I have never stopped showing up for my children, for the legal process, for the institutions that were supposed to protect me. My capacity to endure is not evidence that I am fine. It is evidence of what narcissistic abuse survivors are forced to become: relentless, because stopping means losing everything.

What this system has failed to understand is that my resilience is not an indication that I needed less protection. It is proof of how much I needed, and how little I received.

IV. THE SPECIFIC HARM CAUSED BY EACH PARTY’S FAILURE

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

[When Family Court is involved, the police have a different standard: almost no amount of criminality by the Family Court protégé is worthy of investigation, and even murders routinely go without a suspect.]

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office

[District attorneys often know about Family Court violence; you cannot have close to 10 million victims around the country and not know about Family Court-facilitated child abuse, domestic violence, and routine murders. They simply do not touch Family Court judges or their protégés.]

The Honorable Jonathan Rex Marvel

[One common feature of Family Court judges is how threatening, intimidating, and dehumanizing they are of their protégés’ victims; just as they know who the criminals are so as to collaborate with them, they know very well who the victims are, and do what they can to break them psychologically — as well as legally, financially, and emotionally — so that they will be less likely to fight back.]

The Honorable Jennifer L. Fleet

[The stronger the evidence, the harder Family Court judges refuse to look at it. Protective parents often accumulate so much evidence, it exceeds the criminal standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt” for conviction many times over, but Family Court judges never look at it, because they are invested in denying the truth, not discovering it.]

John Paul Tsahakis (James McElroy & Diehl, P.A.) and Mark S. Jetton (Jett & Meredith PLLC)

[Family Court attorneys are often the worst criminals who weaponize the law to victimize innocent children and parents for profit. Conscientious attorneys often lose their licenses in Family Court for doing their job, while many leave law altogether after having witnessed the violence that happens in Family Court. Like judges with a conscience who are ousted from Family Court, attorneys with compassion are often too traumatized themselves to last.]

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Providence High School and South Charlotte Middle School

South Charlotte Middle School: Ms. Lisa Bailes and Jennifer Sweet

Providence High School: Emily K. Snyder

[The collusion of schools and school officials in the victimization of children, after the collusion of therapists and pediatricians — not to mention torture camps for children who refuse to go to their abusers — is perhaps the most confounding. One wonders if no small amount of the 175 billion dollars in profit Family Courts bring in goes to schools that comply and collude in the trafficking of children to their, torture, battery, rape, sex trafficking, and murder.]

V. WHAT ACCOUNTABILITY LOOKS LIKE

Accountability — real accountability — is not a demand for vengeance. It is the minimum condition for justice. Without it, the abuse does not end. It simply finds new forms, new tools, new institutions to exploit….

I am one person. I have been fighting this alone for years. But the record I have built — across two states, across a decade, across every institution that has failed me — is irrefutable. I am asking this system, finally, to read it.

VI. CLOSING STATEMENT

… None of [the institutional betrayal] stopped me. Because my children are watching. Because other survivors are watching. Because the truth does not require this system’s permission to exist — it only requires the courage to speak it and the integrity of those with authority to act on it.

I am speaking it. I am asking for that integrity now.

Respectfully and truthfully submitted,

K.K.

*Systemic accountability is critical for curtailing Family Court violent offenders. A petition to impeach another Family Court Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, now with 3600 signatures, can be signed here. The petition to impeach her underling judge, Michael Antoniewicz, can be signed here. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their rampant favoritism, coercion, and dirty money — such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations — as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ near-universal incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority — such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial for their criminal co-conspiracy, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court.