Family Court Violence

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The family-court horror is not merely bad rulings. It is orchestration: police, prosecutors, schools, therapists, GALs, attorneys, and judges all moving in ways that protect the abusive parent and break the protective one. Dr. Lee’s excerpts from K.K.’s impact statement show the human cost—years of documentation, restraining orders, certified records, abuse allegations, stalking claims, school involvement, and institutional doors slammed shut. The system calls it “high conflict.” Survivors know it as coordinated destruction. If family courts were honest, they would welcome records and witnesses. Instead, the stronger the evidence, the harder they refuse to look. That is the tell.

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