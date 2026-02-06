Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Michael Antoniewicz here.

THE ISSUE

*Some of the facts below will be disturbing, but they need to be said for any change to occur. The public’s need to know outweighs the Family Courts’ “need” to hide these facts, since lives are at stake.

Those who know about Family Courts may be aware that many are not really courts of law but hidden centers of organized crime, worse than the Epstein scandal. “Discretion” allows them to commit some of the most heinous acts occurring in society — serial kidnapping, serial murder, child sex trafficking, and false imprisonment of anyone who would speak up — while evading accountability by “sealing” the records. Their routine operation, under the guise of being a “court”, of sending close to 100,000 children per year to their torture, rape, battery, and murder for up to 175 billion dollars in annual profit can only be described as a modern-day child slave trade.

As a witness of these operations nationally and up close, I have been an outspoken critic, especially concerning a particular judge in Bergen County, NJ — Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca — and her favorite appointee, Guardian ad Litem Evelyn Nissirios. Judge Gallina-Mecca has been trying to “unpublish” my articles and interviews, by issuing secret illegal orders and by threatening news organizations, for years. Finally, she found an underling, Judge Michael Antoniewicz, to issue an illegal protective order against my First Amendment-guaranteed free speech.

Here are his impeachable offenses: Judge Antoniewicz offered Nissirios a protective order against me for quoting another person. When it was exposed that Nissirios knew that someone else wrote the article, she was forced to withdraw it. Nevertheless, Judge Antoniewicz tried to pretend that my legitimate, public articles inspired it — even though all my articles were published after that article!

Meanwhile, the reason Nissirios could not file a defamation lawsuit, which would have been the normal thing to do, is because truth is an absolute defense. Also, she would have to undergo discovery, which would rather expose her predatory acts against children — violently kidnapping them from their stable and loving homes to transfer them to their abuse and exploitation — while profiting from exonerating perpetrators and incriminating innocent parents (including attempting to murder one of them). Also, each time I investigated and reported about her deeds, more stories poured in, until I collected more than two dozen cases and started a documentary about them. These fall squarely within the protection of the U.S. Constitution; in fact, criticisms of such abuses by public officials are the very reason for the First Amendment.

Yet, Judge Antoniewicz sabotaged procedure, by:

Refusing to hear applications from one side;

Refusing to receive evidence from one side;

Refusing to permit representation for one side;

Refusing to allow testimony from one side; and

Refusing to consider constitutional constraints on his authority.

Then, to hide the illegality of his final protective order, Judge Antoniewicz issued an illegal “sealing order”:

Without any application by litigant;

Without the required notice;

Without the required hearing;

Without the required due process; and

Without any resemblance of lawful authority.

Perhaps the most odious abuses of power come from shielding co-conspirators within the judiciary, enabling their continued extortion, fraud, and destruction of innocent lives with impunity. Such distortion of the judicial system through prohibited manipulations of procedure is intolerable and demands the most immediate and decisive action. We cannot allow our courts to be hijacked by those who engage in egregious misconduct. By impeaching Judge Michael Antoniewicz, we take a stand for fairness and integrity within the judiciary and to protect innocent members of society who deserve justice, not abuse and betrayal.

Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Michael Antoniewicz here.

To: The New Jersey General Assembly

