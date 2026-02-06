Family Court Violence

Richard Luthmann
Family Court corruption doesn’t survive sunlight—it survives silence. What Dr. Lee documents here is the exact playbook we’ve exposed nationwide: judges circling the wagons, shredding due process, and treating the Constitution as optional. Michael Antoniewicz didn’t just err; he allegedly rigged the process to protect insiders like Evelyn Nissirios, while advancing the censorship agenda long pushed by Jane Gallina-Mecca. This is classic judicial laundering—hide the evidence, seal the file, punish the whistleblower. Impeachment isn’t radical. It’s the bare minimum response when a judge becomes an accessory to constitutional violations instead of a guardian against them.

Andy
Thank you for your publications!

People are waking up from the trash show.

Full rooms expose patterns they work hard to hide.

Even if you never say a word, your presence is resistance.

Your body in that seat says: We see you. We’re watching. And we’re not afraid anymore.

If CPS/CFS or family court has touched your family — this is for you.

If you’re still learning the system — this is for you.

If you’re tired but not done — this is for you.

💥 Unity is power.

💥 Presence is pressure.

💥 Together is how we shut this down.

Show up. Sit together. Let them feel it.

🗓 Next Board Meeting

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors

February 24, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM

📍 385 North Arrowhead Ave

📌 San Bernardino, CA 92415

