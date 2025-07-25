People believe “the Epstein files” are bad; earlier this year, an explosive interview by the above title shook the Family Court world. Instead of rescuing children from abuse, Family Courts typically tie the protective parents’ (usually the mothers’) hands, force the children to be kept with their abusers, and help abusers cover up their abuse. This is what happens to almost 100,000 new children per year, year after year, resulting in immense injury and harm. The details of this case vividly illustrate why the public remains in the dark about the most unspeakable forms of child torture and child trafficking; why survivors can hardly speak about what has happened to them for decades, if not for life; and how Family Courts take advantage of the utter unbelievability of the atrocities they facilitate. Therefore, when an incredibly brave young voice arises so credibly and so compellingly as Courtney Tamagny, we must, as a society, believe and respond — for the odds she has overcome to come forward are immeasurable (not only is it psychologically hard, Family Courts aggressively threaten and destroy witnesses and whistleblowers, such that it is terrifying to do so). Yet, absolute secrecy and absolute impunity are what enable these utterly dark worlds of child exploitation to flourish. This is why breaking the silence is so important.

Daughter of NJ police chief accuses him, others of ‘ritualistic’ abuse, years of sexual assault: court docs

By Priscilla DeGregory and Alex Oliveira

Published July 10, 2025

The daughter of a New Jersey police chief claims he repeatedly raped her for more than a decade as part of a “ritualistic” cult allegedly involving their neighbors, according to a shocking lawsuit she filed.

Courtney Tamagny’s allegations against Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny, his neighbor Kevin Slevin and others have starkly divided the small Bergen County borough. Both men say that the claims were thoroughly investigated as high as the federal government and determined to be unfounded.

Slevin has even countersued Courtney for defamation.

But Courtney has taken her claims public — appearing on podcasts and social media to describe the alleged sex abuse in detail, and sparking a Change.org petition to suspend her top cop dad.

The 20-year-old claims her father and Slevin heinously abused her in their home, alongside “ritualistic” worshippers in the woods near their house — and that the father allegedly threatened to murder her mother if she ever spoke up, according to court docs.

“[Courtney was brought] into the woods in Rockland County New York, and there was what appeared to be other middle-aged men present with masks on their faces,” the lawsuit claimed. “She recalls there being fire and animals being burned, and they would chant as if ritualistic.”

“She was sexually assaulted in those woods by defendant Slevin, defendant father, and some of the other men present,” it further claimed.

The alleged abuse began in 2009 when Courtney was around 4 years old, with the lawsuit claiming it continued until 2020, when she was 15.

Both of Courtney’s sisters were also allegedly subjected to abuse, according to the lawsuit, with their father allegedly using drugs to sedate them before assaulting them when their mother was either away or asleep with earplugs in a downstairs bedroom.

The mother, Jeanne Tamagny, joined Courtney as a plaintiff on the lawsuit and is in the process of divorcing her husband.

Courtney also claims she suppressed memories of the abuse for years as a survival tactic, and that she only began recalling them after a visit to a doctor for genital pain.

The doctor asked her if she had been sexually abused, which brought back flashbacks, the suit claims.

Her therapist eventually reported the abuse to authorities in 2022, the court papers say.

She described those alleged memories in detail on the podcast “We’re All Insane” in April, claiming that generations of her father’s “bloodline” had been in a satanic cult alongside numerous neighbors in their North Jersey town — and that they ritualistically raped her and her siblings, and even allegedly trafficked children and burned them alive in their local woods.

Courtney claimed on the podcast that the neighborhood cultists had “tunnels” they would use to covertly operate their rituals, which allegedly included “taking kids’ blood,” “drum circles” and “burnings” that would last all night.

“Burnings of animals, animal skins, humans as well,” she said on the show, claiming that much of the alleged violence was intended to terrify victims into silence.

“What scared us the most is ‘OK, we’re doing this to these people we’ve trafficked, why wouldn’t we do this to you? Because we just did that to this young girl or this young boy,’” she continued to relay on the episode, adding that the alleged cult was part of a national cabal of satanists engaged in child trafficking.

Other alleged cult activities she outlined on the podcast included sick “games” that always ended with kids being assaulted.

“We would go into the woods, and we would play ‘games’ which were not games,” she claimed on the show, describing something supposedly called “Hunter and Gatherers” where upward of 10 kids were released into the woods and allowed to hide — and then cult members would allegedly chase them down, incapacitate them and assault them.

“They made it as if it was a game and you could win,” she claimed on the show. “You weren’t going to win, you were always going to be hit, they just wanted you to look terrified and run.”

Courtney also claimed on the podcast that her father used his position in local law enforcement to trap her in a world of abuse, and that anytime she reached out for help, she was rebuffed.

In addition to suing her father and Slevin, Courtney also named the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the State of New Jersey, various state child protective services and others.

Chief Tamagny and Slevin have both vehemently denied the claims.

“It’s made up out of whole cloth,” Slevin’s attorney, Kevin Corriston, told The Post. “This entire complaint was previously investigated by everybody from Homeland Security, to the Attorney General’s Office in New Jersey, to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, and they found no basis at all for these outrageous allegations.

“Having got no satisfaction from law enforcement, she now decided to sue all the people who were involved in the investigation,” Corriston continued.

“These claims are on their face unbelievable. There is no way in the world that there was some sort of secret satanic child sex cult operating out of Riverdale, New Jersey. This is a fantasy made up in her mind,” he said, adding that Courtney’s allegations are “remarkably similar” to the plots in several books and movies in particular.

Slevin’s countersuit accuses Courtney of defamation, claiming her allegations have left him “exposed to public ridicule and held in disrepute,” and “extreme embarrassment and humiliation and severe mental distress.”

Chief Tamagny’s attorney shared similar sentiments, calling the allegations “completely false and defamatory.”

(The original article is published here: https://nypost.com/2025/07/10/us-news/daughter-of-nj-police-chief-accuses-him-others-of-ritualistic-abuse-years-of-sexual-assault-court-docs/.)

