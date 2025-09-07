*Please mark your calendars and join me and Bruce Fein, Esq.! On Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., in Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Room 108, Hackensack, NJ, crucial First Amendment rights will be on trial!

﻿Family Courts get away with what they do through one means: secrecy.

On the day of theft of my sister’s, Patricia Lee’s, home, a dozen friends and neighbors dropped by, either sitting with her in the house, filming the incident, or acting as passersby, witnessing the ignominy. They had also never seen so many sheriff cars—six!—pull up for the eviction of a now-disabled, mild-mannered titulary of the house. Only Family Court flaunts these taxpayer-funded theatrics, for intimidation effect.

The sheriff’s crew themselves were astonished to learn that Patricia Lee was a 9/11 hero who coordinated First Responders on Ground Zero—after having passed the topmost security clearance (something Alan T. Chan himself would never be able to do!). By the end, they were treating her with utmost sympathy and respect, escorting her down the driveway like a dignitary!

They urged us to present our case immediately to Eviction Court, and thus we went there, and it was touching: litigants were not only heard but helped, and the atmosphere made clear justice was not beyond reach. However, Patricia Lee’s eviction order came from Family Court, which uses “court seals” to permit no other court—or the Constitution—to touch them. A lawyer-litigant once said: “I would have more rights murdering my husband and going to Criminal Court than divorcing my husband and going to Family Court.”

Meanwhile, Patricia Lee’s ex-husband is as swift as any thief: even though I was not on the order and therefore not supposed to be evicted, he instructed the locksmith to eliminate all extra keys, and called the movers to pack and take everything away by the next day. This way, even if the federal injunction is granted or the case overturned on appeal, he will have already caused maximal damage!

*Since I have witnessed how Family Courts pillage and plunder—in order to enrich violent criminals and in turn enrich themselves—they are doing everything possible to silence me on September 12, 2025! Please also sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, who is behind helping Alan T. Chan, a violent criminal and federally-adjudicated financial fraudster, to strip my sister of her children, her health, and her wealth—as well as mine—explained in detail at: alantchan.com.