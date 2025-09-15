Family Court Violence

I was able to travel and attend the trial last Friday in Bergen County, NJ. I’ve been following Dr. Lee’s efforts to expose what she described in this article. I was not prepared for what I witnessed in that courtroom. Suffice it to say, the support that so women and men, some actively going through the horrors outlined above, was overwhelming inside and outside the courtroom that day. It is clear that there are many parents on the receiving end of corruption in family courts. And the stories are horrific and similar. Loving mothers and fathers and their children whose lives are destroyed by Judges and lawyers who literally “judge” and demoralize parents whose entire lives center around those children. Repeatedly, parents shared stories of judges whose callous disregard for kids, their dismissiveness in removing children from loving parents and secure home life, and years of fighting to protect their children as the court drains those parents of every last penny and resource. One mom who is a nurse in a rural area of upstate NY, shared that she was threatened by the courts about her work schedule as she was working to save lives during COVID. What was most striking to me, was the sense that these parents feel invisible. They repeatedly said shared that “no one believes us”.

As this story of family court violence grows, there will be need to be a reckoning for greater transparency so the public understands the true cruelty and destruction that decades of family courts have left and are leaving. Judges must focus on ‘true best interests of children and parents’ so the tragedies the courts create hold those same courts and all involved accountable.

