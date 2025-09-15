Since my testimonies before the Arizona and the Idaho legislatures on Family Court violence, there have been additional hearings both in Idaho and in Arizona. I have always underscored the need to cover Family Court abuses in terms of preventable killings from murder, mayhem, and suicide — and to leave behind the convoluted legal and academic verbiage intended to appease or to appear “professional”. Only so would we call attention to the true toll of Family Courts on human life, in stark medical terms. Not to do this is to fall short of appreciating the real severity of this national emergency — and to succumb to a Battered Nation Syndrome. Now, after more than three years since I have urged this clarity, legislatures are hearing it, and journalists are covering it:

Arizona’s Final Committee Hearing on Family Court Failures and the National Reform It Demands

By Julie M. Anderson Holburn

Published September 4, 2025

‘She Tried to Run’: Kathy Sherlock’s Testimony and the Origins of Kayden’s Law

Kayden’s death wasn’t a tragic anomaly — it was the foreseeable result of institutional failure.

For 18 months, Kathy Sherlock warned judges, custody evaluators, police, CPS workers, and school officials that her ex-partner was dangerous. Instead of protecting her or her daughter, she was accused of “parental alienation” — a now-infamous tactic used by abusers to discredit protective parents. Her pleas were ignored.

In May 2018, a judge overruled her objections to unsupervised visitation. Three months later, during one of those court-ordered visits, Kayden was murdered by her father.

“He beat her with a 35-pound dumbbell, tied a plastic bag around her head, and secured it with an iPhone charging cord,” Sherlock testified.

“She died trying to run. I had told her — if you ever feel scared, run. And she tried to. But she didn’t make it out in time.”

This wasn’t a custody dispute. It was a complete failure of every system designed to protect children.

“Court was used to intimidate, control, bankrupt, and punish me,” Sherlock said. “I begged everyone — my attorney, CPS, police, the school. No one helped. And now my daughter is dead”….

Danielle Pollack Testifies: A National Crisis in Family Court

Pollack, who co-authored Kayden’s Law — a 2022 federal reform enacted as Title XV of the Violence Against Women Act — warned lawmakers that family courts are systematically failing children, prioritizing parental rights and professional profits over safety. “Kayden is one of many children — one of hundreds, if not thousands — who has been murdered by an abuser parent after a court was involved,” she told the panel.

From there, Pollack outlined a grim series of cases where protective parents raised serious abuse allegations — only to be ignored, punished, or stripped of custody. Children were left in the hands of abusers, and some were later murdered….

Pollack … then turned to what she described as a central force behind the discrediting of child abuse claims in family court: the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC). According to Pollack, AFCC is a for-profit trade organization that has heavily influenced custody policy for decades — “not through legitimate research or trauma expertise, but by embedding profit-driven, unscientific ideas that discredit abuse claims and endanger children.”

Michael G. Moore: DCS, Due Process, and Judicial Immunity

Trial attorney Michael G. Moore … delivered searing testimony about DCS’s Ombudsman’s Office [and] urged the committee to request case data, revealing:

“There are between 10,000 and 12,000 complaints lodged with the Ombudsman’s Office annually. And they’re all resolved the same way.”

He concluded:

“DCS does not hold its people accountable for violating constitutional rights.”

Moore also warned that DCS investigators operate like law enforcement without the training — entering homes, removing children, and filing court referrals without POST certification or constitutional knowledge….

Rep. Lisa Fink Challenges Judicial Immunity in Family Court Failures

Representative Lisa Fink raised a pointed constitutional challenge to family court judges who remove children from protective parents without cause or due process.

“I consider parental rights a Ninth Amendment right,” Fink asserted. They’ve been denied that right — without documentation, without due process.” Her statement followed a broader observation she shared with the panel and witness:

“What I have seen is that judges have basically taken parental rights away from — the good parent, without any due process.”

Fink turned to Moore and asked directly:

“How would you hold them accountable for not following the law?”

… He confirmed what many parents and advocates have long feared:

“In the federal system, a judge is absolutely immune from consequences outside of being reversed on appeal…. I would look to legislation which specifically removes judicial immunity under certain circumstances…. I believe there would be a constitutional way to do that, because obviously judicial immunity is a judge-created doctrine. It’s not found in the Constitution.

So it can be reversed.”

(Read the full article here: https://juliemandersonholburn.substack.com/p/arizonas-final-committee-hearing.)

Killer Family Courts? Murdered Children, Abusive Exes, and a Billion-Dollar Custody Cartel

By Richard Luthmann

Published August 29, 2025

Shocking, gut-wrenching testimony rattled … a Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee hearing on August 27, 2025, [as Arizona] Senator Mark Finchem and Representative Rachel Keshel presided over an explosive inquiry into family court corruption.

The scene was part exposé, part rallying cry — a final public hearing where desperate parents and whistleblowers laid bare a system that they say routinely puts children in danger….

One national advocate even applauded Arizona for “leading the way” on this issue — with 17 other states reportedly watching the proceedings closely. This hearing underscored why many now frame family court reform as the civil rights fight of our time….

For nearly three hours, witness after witness delivered harrowing accounts of institutional betrayal: judges ignoring evidence of abuse, child protective services (DCS) snatching kids from loving relatives, and court-appointed experts milking parents for cash….

“This should never happen. Not once, not ever,” testified one expert….

Kayden Mancuso with her mom, Kathy Sherlock

“I buried a beautiful 7-year-old after spending thousands of dollars in a system I had faith in. I thought it would protect her,” Sherlock testified, voice shaking. “No parent should have to bury their child — especially when it could have been so easily prevented,” she said.

In a blistering indictment of family court culture, Sherlock noted that even convicted abusers can have more rights than their victims in custody cases….

“I honored my daughter by working tirelessly to campaign for family court reform,” she said…. In 2022, President Biden signed [Kayden’s Law] into federal law as part of the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act…. “We’re in 10 states so far,” she noted, stressing that every state needs to implement the law’s life-saving measures….

Killer Family Courts: National Movement and Pollock’s Call to Action

Danielle Pollock, a leading voice in the national family court reform movement … framed the stakes in stark terms: “Kayden is one of many children — one of hundreds, if not thousands — who have been murdered by an abusive parent after a court was involved, and safety concerns were raised by the protective parent, but custody was nevertheless granted to the dangerous person”….

She cited chilling examples: A Florida little boy named Grayson, a Utah child named Aum, a California girl named Piqui, a New York boy named Tommy — all killed by a parent after courts ignored warnings and forced unsafe visitation. In one case, a mother in a witness protection address program was still ordered to hand her kids to the abusive ex she was hiding from….

“Days later, she’s dead — stabbed and beaten in her home,” Pollock recounted, describing how the father then gained full custody of the children after the mother’s murder.

In another case, a Texas mother was murdered by her ex. Yet, a family court gave custody of their child to the killer’s father — allowing the imprisoned murderer ongoing access to the boy.

Pollock’s litany of horrors made it painfully clear: what happened to Kayden is happening nationwide….

By the end of Pollock’s testimony, it was evident that a national movement is afoot — and Arizona finds itself at the forefront….

Killer Family Courts: Attorney Moore Exposes the Legal Cartel

If Kathy Sherlock and Danielle Pollock provided the heart and vision of the reform movement, Attorney Michael Moore brought the receipts. A veteran trial lawyer of 45 years, Moore [gave] a blistering whistleblower account of how the family court/DCS apparatus operates, essentially as a cash machine for professionals. [B]y his estimate, “it’s a billion-dollar business in this country” — a “cottage industry” of judges, lawyers, custody evaluators, therapists, and others all profiting from high-conflict custody fights.

Representative Keshel … drove home the bottom line: “The taxpayers are on the hook when there’s a lawsuit against DCS. What are we paying out of our pockets to defend this?”

The answer — millions upon millions — clearly landed with the committee…. The takeaway was unmistakable: Arizona’s family courts and child welfare system have been running as a “billion-dollar racket”….

Killer Family Courts: Raw Testimonies

Perhaps the most searing moments came from Arizona parents and grandparents themselves — ordinary families who say they were crushed by the very system meant to protect them. One by one, they stepped forward to recount personal nightmares of abuse, retaliation, and official indifference….

Her voice cracking, [Mary] Betzel said the experience taught her that family court is “not about truth or children’s best interests — it’s about power and money.” Lawmakers shook their heads in dismay at her account of systemic betrayal….

The picture [Dean] Gensco painted was of a rogue agency that rides roughshod over families, with judges rubber-stamping whatever DCS wants. Finchem was visibly alarmed. “There’s a recurring theme here with DCS,” he noted — a theme of no transparency and no accountability”….

Nicole Skinner’s … story highlighted what many other parents at the hearing echoed: family courts don’t just fail to protect children, they actively shield insiders and powerful players while leaving protective parents bankrupt, endangered, and silenced….

Michael Bertrand … lifted his shirt slightly to show scars: “I have two feet of scar. I’m missing one of my internal organs, and three others are permanently damaged,” he said matter-of-factly…. He spoke of uncovering a “third-party gang” — essentially a domestic terrorist group — “operating under the protection of a written legal instrument of the Arizona Superior Court.” In other words, he believes corrupt insiders shielded a criminal outfit to help destroy him…. As wild as parts of his story sounded, no one in the room doubted one thing: this man had been put through hell by a system that lost all semblance of justice.

Killer Family Courts: Final Words

By the hearing’s end, dozens of other citizens had signed up to speak — a testament to the widespread outrage — but there was not enough time.

Rep. Keshel managed to squeeze in one last bombshell on the record: She relayed the case of an Arizona family whose five children were taken by Nevada’s child services. According to evidence Keshel cited, the two youngest (just 3 and 4 years old) were being “raped repeatedly” by foster parents, and the oldest, a 14-year-old girl, had gone missing under state care. “They have no idea where she is right now,” Keshel retorted, highlighting the interstate indifference the family faced….

Finchem adjourned the hearing [with the promise of a] formal report from the committee, [to] be issued within 15–21 days…. “We will not tolerate this any longer…. We’ve got a responsibility to take action”….

What happened in Arizona this week was more than a hearing; it felt like the first tremors of an earthquake that could shake family courts nationwide. For the first time in a long time, these parents and advocates see cracks forming in the once-untouchable system’s fortress…. The people have spoken, the truth is on record, and reform is on the horizon — for Kayden, for all our children.

(Read the full article here: https://luthmann.substack.com/p/killer-family-courts.)

