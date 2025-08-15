These are words of immense thanks to you—for standing in solidarity with Patricia Lee, her children, and all those many who love and care for them from near and far. The system, of course, is designed never to return the children to the rightful parent: as easy as it is for the violent abuser to kidnap and keep children under bondage, it is nearly impossible for the loving caregiver to get them back. At least we tried, again, and will not stop.

Your presence and support have not only been a lifeline for Patricia and her children but also a powerful testament to truth, justice, and compassion. These are the true powers that so terrify, intimidate, and aggrieve wrongdoers (for having no part in them), that they must do what they do (against those who do have them). It is only unfortunate that there is a system set up for those wrongdoers to wreak their vengeance on the world, instead of containing them and properly treating them.

While the actions of psychopathic personalities like Alan T. Chan, or the judges who would pimp his pathology for profit, are tragic and injurious, we can be assured that truth will never change. Each act of solidarity you performed for us, and each refusal to look away from injustice, strengthens our collective humanity and compassion against their feeble compensations. Together, we exposed a little more the silencing of victims, the abuse of power that exploits innocent children, and the corruption of the so-called “Family Courts,” which tear apart families they are supposed to protect.

It is only through public exposure that a hopelessly broken system has a chance to mend itself—or the public to abolish it—and you have contributed greatly. Thank you.