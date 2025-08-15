Protective orders are designed to provide safety primarily for victims of domestic violence by legally restricting the abuser’s contact and behavior, preventing their contacting, harassing, stalking, or harming the victim. They may require the abuser to stay a certain distance away from the victim’s home, workplace, school, or other specified places. When Evelyn Nissirios obtained a protective order for my public articles — which she had to look up the Internet to find — as “harassment” and “stalking”, I could not believe it; domestic violence victims have to show enormous proof of past and present injury to obtain the protection they need to safeguard their life. Yet here, a corrupt guardian ad litem could use her judicial connections to obtain a frivolous and fraudulent “protective order,” to harass someone whose speech she does not like? (the reason she did not use her actual legal recourse of a defamation lawsuit is because truthful speech is protected — and the discovery of her predatory child trafficking would be even more terrifying for her!).

Now, I learn of an even more corrupt, secret “protective order” that was issued for criticizing political corruption — precisely what the First Amendment was designed to protect! Not only was the “protective order” issued in secret, but its violation, or contempt, was determined by a newsletter email the supposed “victim” subscribed to himself! And the newsletter content? My article calling for the impeachment of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca!

I used to wonder how Gallina-Mecca was able to stalk and surveille my every move, to monitor my conversations, and once even to respond within an hour of something she could not have otherwise known about. Now, I learned that courts have just such a mechanism for it: the Court Security Unit. It apparently surveilles, investigates, and compiles lists of critics of the courts solely because of their speech and creates secret “watch lists,” “black lists,” and even “hit lists.” I believe it — even if it did not engage in such activity before, Gallina-Mecca would make sure of it. How shameful and unbecoming of a judge, to do nothing but abuse her authority for organized crime against the most innocent and vulnerable members of society — children — and then to spend all her time spying and retaliating against her critics! This is the very behind-the-scenes thuggery that has prevented Family Court butchery from becoming better known to the public.

The article excerpts below starkly illustrate the arrogance of power, which manifests in the most twisted abuses of protective orders to get around the U.S. Constitution:

Staten Island DA Says He Fears for His Safety/Life — Because of Email Sent on Substack

July 25, 2025

By Frank Parlato

Richmond County DA Michael McMahon said he fears for his safety after a Substack newsletter arrived in his official inbox

In the complaint’s “Victim’s Emotional Impact” section, McMahon answered “YES” to the question: “Is victim fearful for their safety/life?”

The email, received at 10:51 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, was one of a series distributed by the political newsletter “Is This for Real,” authored by Florida-based journalist Richard Luthmann, 45, and sent to more than 33,000 subscribers.

The offense listed in McMahon’s complaint is “Criminal Contempt in the First Degree,” a Class E felony under New York Penal Law § 215.51, punishable by up to four years in prison.

McMahon alleges that the Substack email sent by Luthmann violated an order of protection issued by New York State Supreme Court Justice Marina Cora Mundy, which, according to the complaint, remains in effect through October 26, 2028.

Email Content and Legal Context

The email that prompted the criminal complaint does not mention McMahon by name. Authored by Dr. Bandy Lee, a New York-based psychiatrist, and introduced by Luthmann, it was sent to McMahon in his capacity as a public official, at his official email address: michael.mcmahon@rcda.nyc.gov.

The message contains no explicit or implied threats of violence.

The email criticizes New Jersey Superior Court Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and calls for her impeachment. Records indicate that McMahon’s office had been receiving the newsletter since at least June 20, 2025. As with all Substack newsletters, the message included an unsubscribe link, allowing recipients to opt out at any time.

According to the complaint filed with the NYPD’s 120th Precinct in Staten Island — where District Attorney McMahon serves as the county’s top law enforcement official — Luthmann made no threats, nor was there any physical contact or injury.

The charge stems solely from an alleged violation of an order of protection via one email communication. Under New York law, criminal contempt in the first degree can apply when the protected party finds the communication threatening, alarming, or harassing.

The reported incident occurred at McMahon’s office at 130 Stuyvesant Place, Staten Island, where he opened the email on Sunday, July 13. He filed the complaint the following day, with Sergeant Detective Supervisor McGovern of the 120th Precinct.

Origins of the Conflict (2015)

In the NYPD complaint report, the section that asks whether the suspect and victim are strangers, was marked “Yes” to indicate they were strangers.

That designation appears to contrast with their prior public and legal interactions, including a documented dispute dating back to 2015.

That year, Luthmann — then a Staten Island attorney, Reform Party of New York law chair, and outspoken political commentator — created a satirical Facebook page lampooning McMahon, who was running for District Attorney. The parody, which referred to McMahon as “Smilin’ Jack” and mocked his political allies as the “Irish Mafia,” included exaggerated graphics and clear disclaimers….

Luthmann also alleged that McMahon’s campaign had submitted fraudulent designating petitions, citing multiple signatures purportedly from deceased individuals. The Staten Island Advance reported on the controversy and described the petition issue as “fraud.”

Despite the allegations, McMahon won the general election and assumed office as Richmond County District Attorney in 2016….

According to the current criminal complaint, McMahon does not claim any physical threat, contact, or injury. It explicitly states that no weapons were used and that the matter is not associated with hate crimes, gang activity, or stop-and-frisk enforcement. He only alleges that the single email made him afraid for his safety/life in violation of the protective order.

Luthmann maintains he was never served with the order of protection. Under New York law, a violation of a protective order generally requires that the subject had actual notice of its terms….

A Case of Weaponization of Justice?

The potential of weaponization of justice clearly exists in this McMahon criminal complaint against Luthmann and to a degree that it should be reviewed by authorities who are watching for this kind of misconduct.

It may be true that McMahon was afraid for his safety and a stranger to Luthmann or it could be outright perjury and obstruction of justice.

(The full article is here: https://frankreport.com/2025/07/25/staten-island-da-says-he-fears-for-his-safety-life-because-of-email-sent-on-substack-perjury-suspected/.)

BREAKING: NYPD Detective Wilkinson Caught on Tape Admitting to Obstruction of Justice: “I Get Whatever I Want” From Judges Because of DA McMahon

The recording that rocked Staten Island: A detective admits the DA’s name is a golden ticket for felony charges — no due process needed.

July 30, 2025

by Frank Parlato

On July 21, 2025, NYPD Detective John Wilkinson spoke with attorney Lawrence Almagno. The conversation lasted three minutes.

But it exposed a rigged and illegal warrant operation tied to Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon.

It will be trouble for somebody — and likely not the target of the warrant.

In a recorded call, Det. Wilkinson tells the attorney that he is the case detective for a criminal contempt charge against journalist Richard Luthmann.

The complaining witness?

“It’s the Staten Island DA,” Wilkinson says.

“McMahon?,” Almagno replies.

“Yep,” Wilkinson confirms.

Then Wilkinson drops the line that changes everything.

“With the victim who it is… I get whatever I want.”

He means he will get what he wants from a judge. He means he will get the warrant signed no matter how false it is.

DA McMahon swore out a warrant as a victim claiming he was scared for his safety/life and that Luthmann was a “stranger” to him.

Both are likely perjury and the latter claim provably so….

Luthmann sent McMahon, along with 33,000 other subscribers an automatically generated newsletter. It went to McMahon’s public email address. The email did not mention McMahon. It was written by Dr. Bandy Lee about a New Jersey judge. It contained no threats.

There is an unsubscribe button on the email, if McMahon wanted to get no more emails.

Instead McMahon, a long time political adversary of Luthmann’s, said he was afraid for his life/safety.

This is not just a clown show. An innocent man’s liberty is at stake….

The Email That Triggered a Felony Warrant

On July 13, 2025, Luthmann’s Substack newsletter — This is For Real — sent out a post authored by psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee. The article discussed political psychology and mental health in public officials. It didn’t mention McMahon. It contained no threats.

Still, McMahon filed a criminal complaint, claiming he feared for his safety/life.

Substack records show he had voluntarily subscribed to, read, and clicked on links in the newsletter for weeks. And yet he used the arrival of a singular email in his inbox at 10:51 am on a Sunday morning as a pretext for a criminal case. But he waited 24 hours before making the complaint — despite his claim he feared for his safety/life.

Wilkinson made clear the charge would be elevated. “Criminal contempt is charged as a felony,” he told Almagno. He acknowledged that contempt isn’t always a felony, but said plainly, “We, PD is gonna charge the felony.”

We know who Wilkinson is taking orders from….

This is serious felony conduct and Wilkinson has admitted it on tape.

He says he controls the judges in Richmond County- he and/or McMahon….

This is hardly a joke.

The Fix Was In from the Start

… The timing is telling. McMahon is under fire from Luthmann and others for past corruption, including Special Narcotics Part N court manipulation of criminal warrants and ties to political insiders. Prosecuting Luthmann would silence a critic and send a message to others. It worked before in 2018.

This isn’t just a rogue detective making a loose comment. Detective Wilkinson brags he can “ensure” a judge signs his warrant. He’s not describing a lawful process. He’s describing a setup. The whole point of the Fourth Amendment is to stop law enforcement from acting like judge, jury, and executioner.

Wilkinson cut out the middleman — the neutral magistrate — and replaced it with a rubber stamp he claims to control.

Either Wilkinson lied — which is bad — or he told the truth, which is worse. If he can guarantee a warrant gets signed, we’re looking at collusion, institutional rot, and a mockery of due process. That warrant isn’t legal….

Staten Island’s Justice System on Trial

The bigger question is how far this rot goes. Wilkinson made no secret that the fix was in: judges would comply, warrants would be issued, and the case would go forward, regardless of merit.

That places the Staten Island judiciary in the crosshairs, especially administrative Judge Raymond Rodriguez. In filed court documents, Luthmann accused Rodriguez of being too close to McMahon and of rubber-stamping politically motivated prosecutions. Rodriguez hasn’t recused himself.

The recording, now submitted to NYPD Internal Affairs and the NYC Department of Investigation, may be the first domino. If Wilkinson’s statements are true, Staten Island’s Warrant Squad operates more like a political enforcement unit than a law enforcement agency.

“If this can happen to me,” Luthmann said, “it can happen to anyone who criticizes the McMahons or their allies.”

(The original article is here, with a full audio of the explosive exchange: https://frankreport.com/2025/07/30/breaking-nypd-detective-wilkinson-caught-on-tape-admitting-to-obstruction-of-justice-i-get-whatever-i-want-from-judges-because-of-da-mcmahon/.)

